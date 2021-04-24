Man dies after jumping in River Thames to rescue woman

24 April 2021, 13:32 | Updated: 24 April 2021, 13:44

File picture of London Bridge
File picture of London Bridge. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has died after leaping into the River Thames to save a woman who fell from London Bridge.

Police were called to the bridge shortly after midnights to reports of a woman in the water below the bridge.

Two men who had seen her fall heroically went in after her to save her.

Marine officers were able to pull one of the men and the woman out of the water, but the second man went missing.

His body was found at 6am this morning.

The man's family have been informed of the tragic news.

A City of London Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.12am on Saturday April 24 to reports of a woman in the River Thames close to London Bridge.

"Two men, who had witnessed the woman fall from the bridge, entered the river to try and save her.

"The Coastguard and Metropolitan Police Marine Units were able to rescue the woman and one of the men.

"Sadly, following an extensive search involving police helicopters, marine units, LFB, LAS and City Police officers, the missing man was not located.

"At 6am the same morning, a body was found believed to be that of the missing man.

"His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers from the City of London Police."

More to follow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dignitaries and military personnel attend a ceremony to commemorate soldiers who died during the First World War campaign on the Gallipoli peninsula, in Canakkale, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Gallipoli campaign fallen remembered in ceremony in Turkey

Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, left, arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Rusman/Indonesian Presidential Palace/AP)

Regional leaders order top Myanmar general to end killings and release detainees
Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala has now sunk, officials said (AP)

Indonesia says all on board dead after submarine sinks and cracks open
Wood Green Crown Court heard Hinds' home in Enfield was raided on 23 August 2019, where officers found a large bag with 30kg of heroin in it

Pair caught in £3 million heroin bust jailed for almost 30 years
France cave researchers emerge

Volunteers who spent 40 days in cave for isolation study back above ground
The capsule came in to dock at around 10.19am UK time.

SpaceX Crew Dragon successfully docks at International Space Station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' top virologist warns

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' virologist warns
Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as cronyism row intensifies

Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as 'cronyism' row intensifies
James gave his thoughts on the whole saga

James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga
Nick felt the need for LBC to get involved

'I think it's time for LBC to get involved in this' - Nick Ferrari helps caller
Stuart Lawrence

Stephen Lawrence Day: Brother Stuart responds to UK race report verdict
Nick challenged the Culture Minister over Covid mourner limits at funerals

'You only get one chance to say goodbye' - Nick Ferrari challenges Minister over mourner limits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London