Man dies after jumping in River Thames to rescue woman

File picture of London Bridge. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man has died after leaping into the River Thames to save a woman who fell from London Bridge.

Police were called to the bridge shortly after midnights to reports of a woman in the water below the bridge.

Two men who had seen her fall heroically went in after her to save her.

Marine officers were able to pull one of the men and the woman out of the water, but the second man went missing.

His body was found at 6am this morning.

The man's family have been informed of the tragic news.

A City of London Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.12am on Saturday April 24 to reports of a woman in the River Thames close to London Bridge.

"Two men, who had witnessed the woman fall from the bridge, entered the river to try and save her.

"The Coastguard and Metropolitan Police Marine Units were able to rescue the woman and one of the men.

"Sadly, following an extensive search involving police helicopters, marine units, LFB, LAS and City Police officers, the missing man was not located.

"At 6am the same morning, a body was found believed to be that of the missing man.

"His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers from the City of London Police."

More to follow