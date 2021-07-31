Man dies and two in hospital after taking drugs at north London nightclub

31 July 2021, 18:21

Police officers were called to The Cause nightclub in Ashley Road, Tottenham
Police officers were called to The Cause nightclub in Ashley Road, Tottenham. Picture: Google

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has died and two others are in hospital after taking illegal drugs at a north London nightclub.

The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning after a number of people became unwell in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were called to The Cause nightclub in Ashley Road, Tottenham, shortly after 3am.

The force said a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place, with his death currently being treated as "unexplained".

Two other men were also taken to hospital where they are in a stable condition.

The Met added: "At this early stage of the investigation it is understood that all parties have taken drugs.

"At this stage we don't believe any persons were known to each other."

No arrests have been made.

Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey, said: "There is no safe way of taking illegal drugs, however the incidents overnight have caused us particular concern.

"We urge anyone who bought drugs in or around the nightclub to dispose of these substances as soon as possible.

"An investigation is continuing to establish where these drugs have come from and I encourage anyone with information to contact police.

"If anyone has taken an illegal substance and becomes unwell then they should seek immediate medical advice."

