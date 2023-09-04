Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in London as police appeal for help

The man died in Portland Rise, Hackney. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man has died after falling from a block of flats in North London as police appeal for information about what happened.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man in his 30s fell from a height in Portland Rise, Hackney, just after midday on Sunday.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance service were all dispatched but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been made aware but the police have not published his identity.

Read more: British policewoman, 22, fell to her death on Greek holiday island after 'being given poisoned alcohol'

No arrests have been made, the Met said, and an investigation has been launched.

The force said in a statement on Monday: "A forensic scene was in place, but has now been removed.

"There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

"Officers from the Central East Command Unit investigate.

"Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD3146/03SEP".