Man dies in reception area of Stoke Newington police station

A man died in the reception area of Stoke Newington police station. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A man has died in the front reception of Stoke Newington police station in north London.

Hackney Police posted on Twitter: "Stoke Newington police station is currently closed after a man died in the front office area shortly before 7pm on Sat 5 Nov.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. The nearest police station with a 24-hour front counter facility is Islington."

Police cordoned off the area and set up large screens as an investigation was carried out.

Activist group Tottenham Copwatch posted online that they had been told by Met police press officers that “someone just walked in and died.”

Pictures circulating online show multiple levels of the police station cordoned off with blue tape.