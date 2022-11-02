Man dies in sea trying to rescue dog after it was ‘spooked by fireworks’

A man died after going into the sea to try and rescue his dog, which had been spooked by fireworks (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has died after jumping into the sea off the coast of Aberdeen while trying to rescue his dog which is believed to have been spooked by fireworks.

The man, 33, went into the sea on Tuesday night, sparking an emergency response with police, coastguard, and RNLI crews rushing to the scene.

The Daily Record said the man’s dog was spooked by the sound of fireworks and fell into the sea.

One local said: "The dog got scared by the noise of fireworks and went into the sea, when he jumped in after him.”

The man’s body was recovered from the water and rushed to Aberdeen’s royal infirmary. He was pronounced dead a short time later. The dog was not found and is also understood to have died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At 7.15pm on Tuesday, November 1, police were called to a report of concern for a man at Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen. The 33-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”