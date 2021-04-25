Man dies after being run over by own car as he tried to stop it

25 April 2021, 17:48

The incident took place after the man went for a walk in Bolton
The incident took place after the man went for a walk in Bolton. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Police are appealing for information after a man was run over by his own car as he tried to stop it.

The unnamed man, 69, was returning to his Kia Sportage after a walk in Bolton on Saturday.

The vehicle began to roll downhill and Greater Manchester Police said he was run over as he tried to stop it.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after 2.20pm but the man was pronounced dead.

Sergeant Philip Shaw of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with this man's family at this terribly difficult time for them.

"It remains important that we conduct an investigation into the circumstances of this incident to make sure the family have answers to why this happened.

Read more: Woman dies after being pulled from water next to hovercraft terminal

"We encourage anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the car prior to the man's return to it, or has any information that may assist our enquiries to get in touch."

The Bolton News quoted a resident as saying: "There were a lot of police cars, a fire engine and a tent near a wooded area when I went past.

"Later on a lot of the vehicles had left but there was still a police car and the tent."

The news outlet reported another passer-by said: "We drove past and there are 5 police cars, a fire engine and two ambulances. There is also a crime scene tent up."

Call police on 0161 856 4741 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.

Latest News

See more Latest News

French police officers block the access next to the police station where a police official was stabbed to death Friday in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris

Fifth person held after deadly police station attack in France
Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies aged 59

The driver was stopped after being pursued to junction 9 on the M20

Bomb squad scrambled and M20 motorway shut after police stop driver
Jeremy "Jack" Daw, has been named as the former paramedic who

Ambulance worker killed on shift returned from retirement to help with Covid-19
Fares Maatou was stabbed to death in east London on Friday

Fares Maatou: Boy, 14, charged with murder after teenager stabbed in east London
Vital supplies will be sent to India as it struggles with Covid cases

UK sends hundreds of vital medical items to India as Covid cases surge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Removing Isaac Newton from curriculum makes decolonial movement 'comedic,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Removing Newton from curriculum makes mockery of decolonial movement, Maajid Nawaz fears
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims she 'never had a proper job'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims she 'never had a proper job'
Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic

Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic
David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments

David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments
Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' top virologist warns

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help,' virologist warns
Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as cronyism row intensifies

Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as 'cronyism' row intensifies

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London