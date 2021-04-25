Man dies after being run over by own car as he tried to stop it

The incident took place after the man went for a walk in Bolton. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Police are appealing for information after a man was run over by his own car as he tried to stop it.

The unnamed man, 69, was returning to his Kia Sportage after a walk in Bolton on Saturday.

The vehicle began to roll downhill and Greater Manchester Police said he was run over as he tried to stop it.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after 2.20pm but the man was pronounced dead.

Sergeant Philip Shaw of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with this man's family at this terribly difficult time for them.

"It remains important that we conduct an investigation into the circumstances of this incident to make sure the family have answers to why this happened.

Read more: Woman dies after being pulled from water next to hovercraft terminal

"We encourage anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the car prior to the man's return to it, or has any information that may assist our enquiries to get in touch."

The Bolton News quoted a resident as saying: "There were a lot of police cars, a fire engine and a tent near a wooded area when I went past.

"Later on a lot of the vehicles had left but there was still a police car and the tent."

The news outlet reported another passer-by said: "We drove past and there are 5 police cars, a fire engine and two ambulances. There is also a crime scene tent up."

Call police on 0161 856 4741 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.