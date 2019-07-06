Breaking News

Wembley Shooting: Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead

6 July 2019, 07:24 | Updated: 6 July 2019, 07:27

Police officer
Metropolitan Police officer. Picture: Getty

The metropolitan police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally shot in Wembley in north west London.

Police were called to Harrow Road in Wembley shortly after 8pm following reports of a shooting.

Local officers and armed police attended, where a man believed to be in his mid-20s was suffering gunshot wounds but later died in hospital.

Scotland Yard says the man's next of kin have been informed, a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

No arrests have yet been made.

A crime scene remains in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

