Man fights for his life after ‘setting himself on fire’ outside McDonald’s

By Asher McShane

A man has been left fighting for life after ‘setting himself on fire’ outside a McDonald’s, witnesses have said.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious burns and is in critical condition.

Police and fire crews rushed to the branch of McDonald’s in Walton, Merseyside at around 5.50am this morning.

Witnesses said the man ‘set himself on fire’ according to the Liverpool Echo.

A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: "We received a report of a concern for safety of a man in Walton this morning, Thursday 26 October. At around 5.50am it was reported a man, aged in his 40s, needed urgent medical attention for serious burns injuries.

"Emergency services attended and he has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. An investigation is ongoing and a cordon remains in place at the scene."

Merseyside fire and rescue service said: "[We] attended an incident on Queens Drive, Walton, on the morning of Thursday 26th October. Crews were alerted at 5.34am and one fire engine was on scene to assist Merseyside Police at 5.40am, we left the scene at 06.49am."