Man found dead and covered in a ‘potentially hazardous’ substances remembered as ‘devoted dad’ by heartbroken family

Liam Smith. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Fran Way

A man found dead and covered in a ‘potentially hazardous’ substances has been remembered as a ‘devoted dad’ by his heartbroken family.

Liam Smith’s body was discovered at around 7pm on Thursday on the quiet residential street of Kilburn Drive in Wigan.

Police immediately cordoned off the area and warned anybody that had been in contact with the body, covered in white powder, should get medical advice.

The cordoned off road in Wigan. Picture: Picture: Twitter

Paying tribute to him, Liam’s family said in a brief statement: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party. He was the most devoted dad, much loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

In a press conference on Friday, Detective Superintendent Alan Clitherow said that members of the public should not to be alarmed if they see officers wearing protective clothing to remove the body from the scene.

Two days on from the discovery, investigators are still searching the scene in a desperate attempt to find clues.