Man found dead in street in High Wycombe surrounded by group of men

31 July 2021, 14:18

Police at the scene in High Wycombe where a man was found dead surrounded by a group
Police at the scene in High Wycombe where a man was found dead surrounded by a group. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man found by police not breathing and surrounded by a gang in High Wycombe.

Thames Valley Police said officers were on patrol in the Buckinghamshire town, when they saw the victim, aged in his 50s, "on the floor" in Micklefield Road at about 12.20am on Saturday.

The force said the man was surrounded by a group of men who fled the scene as police arrived.

He was found to be not breathing and officers, joined a few minutes later by an ambulance crew, gave him CPR but he was later declared dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed, but his identity and cause of death are yet to be confirmed.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A large cordon is in place at the scene where the victim was found.

A blue and white forensics tent was erected on the pavement by a small roundabout within the cordon on Saturday afternoon.

Several streets were taped off by police and a forensics officer could be seen working in the area.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent said: "Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation after the victim, a man in his 50s died in Micklefield Road at the junction with Hicks Farm Rise in the early hours of this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this extremely difficult time.

"When the police officers discovered the victim, he was surrounded by a group of males who fled the scene when the officers approached in their police vehicle with its blue lights illuminated.

"We would urge any of the males who were at the scene to contact the police as soon as possible, as they may have vital information that can assist our investigation.

"We have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is in police custody at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Micklefield Road and Hicks Farm Rise in the early hours of this morning, who saw or heard anything to come forward.

"If you have any footage, whether dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell camera, please retain this footage and contact the police."

DS Kent added: "I appreciate that the news of this murder will shock the community, but please be reassured that Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to establish what happened.

"Anyone with any concerns can speak to our officers at the scene."

People can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or visiting its website, quoting reference number 59 (31/7). Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

