Man who was found 'dead' by roadside after fleeing China care home turns up alive and well nine years later

Zhuo Kangluo was found 'dead' on a roadside in China. Picture: Weibo

By Kieran Kelly

An elderly man who was found 'dead' by a roadside after fleeing his care home has been found alive and well in a Chinese village.

Zhuo Kangluo's family thought he was dead after he was 'found' by a roadside in Chongqing nine years ago following a car accident.

His family believed they had correctly identified Mr Kangluo and even thought he had been cremated.

Police were first alerted to reports of a man acting strangely in the village in August, but initially struggled to identify the man due to his refusal to engage with officers.

Zhuo Kangluo's family thought he died nine years ago. Picture: Weibo

But a DNA test on Tuesday has seemingly confirmed the man's identify to be Mr Kangluo, meaning the man who died in a car accident in 2014 was wrongly identified, according to China News Network.

The body of the man who died in the car accident was cremated after his nephew reportedly refused an autopsy, while DNA testing was unavailable at the time.

Mr Kangluo was discovered in a Chinese village. Picture: Weibo

After Mr Kangluo was discovered in the Chinese village, he reportedly burst into tears upon being recognised by his grandson.

Chinese authorities are now working to identify the man who died in the car accident in 2014, while Mr Kangluo has been given care.