Drug dealer guilty of murdering partner's son, 3, after 'horrendous' campaign of abuse

12 April 2022, 13:54 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 14:19

A convicted drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home.
A convicted drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home. Picture: Family Handout/West Midlands Police

By Lauren Lewis

A convicted drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering his partner's three-year-old son following a "horrendous" campaign of abuse.

Nathaniel Pope, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, was found guilty by a jury after Kemarni Watson Darby died from abdominal injuries sustained at his mother's West Bromwich flat.

Kemarni died from injuries, including "multiple fractures to his skeleton", which were likened to those sustained from falling from a height or a severe car crash, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

His mother Alicia Watson, 30, of Raglan Road, Handsworth, was convicted of causing or allowing his death while she and Pope, 32, were also convicted on child cruelty charges.

The court heard Kemarni was sustained fatal injuries in a "brutal assault" that was just one of several he suffered while living with Watson and Pope.

He was found "lifeless" by paramedics at the West Bromwich home in Sandwell on 5th June 2018.

The prosecution claimed the couple were drug users and that there was a "constant smell of weed from the flat".

Kemarni died from injuries, including "multiple fractures to his skeleton", which were likened to those sustained from falling from a height or a severe car crash, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
Kemarni (pictured, with an eye injury) died from injuries, including "multiple fractures to his skeleton", which were likened to those sustained from falling from a height or a severe car crash, Birmingham Crown Court heard. . Picture: West Midlands Police

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC told the court some of Kemarni's "brutal" injuries caused "massive" internal bleeding and "would have required stamping on his body, if it were laying upwards with a shod foot".

"The degree of force required to cause these injuries would have resulted in extreme pain and fear. Throughout the assault, Kemarni would have been extremely distressed and fearful.

"Kemarni would not have been capable of walking normally or climbing stairs without showing distress. Any adult caring for Kemarni would have been aware of it."

Read more: Tory MP resigns from LGBT group over statement defending sex abuser Imran Ahmad Khan

Jurors, many of whom shed tears as the verdict was read out, were told family members noticed the bruises on Kemarni's body in the weeks before his death but were told the three-year-old had been injured while fighting with other children, Birmingham Live reported.

Mr Badenoch said: "Urgent medical assistance was called at 3.49pm to attend to Kemarni at a two-bed flat in West Bromwich. On arrival, paramedics, arriving quickly, found Kemarni to be lifeless.

'At the time, Watson was following instruction to conduct CPR and she was noted to be extremely distressed. The man that was present in the flat, sitting in a chair close to Kemarni, did not say or do much.

"The efforts to save Kemarni's life proved fruitless and his death was confirmed at 5.05pm that same afternoon."

The court heard Kemarni (pictured, his bedroom) was sustained fatal injuries in a "brutal assault" that was just one of several he suffered while living with Watson and Pope.
The court heard Kemarni (pictured, his bedroom) was sustained fatal injuries in a "brutal assault" that was just one of several he suffered while living with Watson and Pope. Picture: West Midlands Police

Mr Badenoch added: "[A pathologist] noted that Kemarni sustained horrendous injuries both that day and on earlier occasions. The injuries were evident both externally, so on the skin surface, and internally when a post-mortem examination was conducted.

"Amongst those injuries were multiple fractures to his skeleton, some of which would have required force akin to a road traffic accident or stamping on his body, if it were laying upwards, with a shod foot.

Read more: Masterpiece given 'woke warning' because of 'unsettling' presence of a man

"There was nothing to suggest that his small frame, body structures or blood constitution, was such as to render him unusually susceptible to injuries of this kind. He was a normal, boisterous, mischievous, three-year-old boy. 

"This was not the usual rough and tumble bruising on a child in the usual way of playgrounds, bumps, and the like."

Kemarni was found with bruises to his lungs, head, mouth, neck, arms, chest, abdomen, back and legs, the court heard.

Kemarni died from injuries likened to those sustained from falling from a height or a severe car crash, Birmingham Crown Court (pictured) heard.
Kemarni died from injuries likened to those sustained from falling from a height or a severe car crash, Birmingham Crown Court (pictured) heard. Picture: Alamy

Charles Sherrard QC, defending Watson, claimed she "never knowingly" exposed her son to abuse and said the fatal blows "can only and must have been inflicted by" Pope.

Mr Sherrard said: "Watson sits before you charged with what no mother could ever contemplate - the murder of her own child, the boy she gave birth to, cared for and yes, loved.

"She would do her best, not perfect, but always trying. Issues we take [are] with the prosecution's cherry-picked portrayal of her as a shocking, neglectful and some might say after [listening to the prosecution], a beast of a mother - and that is the overarching point we take issue with.

Read more: PM and Chancellor to receive fines for Downing Street lockdown-breaking party breaches

"But of course, being a bad mother is not on the indictment. We ask you not to judge her until you have heard all the evidence."

He said Watson was known to smack Kemarni when he was "particularly naughty" but she otherwise "never wilfully did anything to her child to cause unnecessary suffering or harm."

"She would be strict, even smack, but nothing more than that."

Mr Sherrard also claimed Watson was not in the flat on 5 June, the day Kemarni was killed, and that she did not "have any idea of what appears to have been happening to him while she was out."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules

Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit

Breaking
New York subway shooting

Gunman in gas mask injures at least 13 in rush-hour attack on New York subway

Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partgate

PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches

The Met Police has issued 30 more fines over Partygate

Partygate: Met Police issue 30 more Downing Street lockdown fines

St Clare's college in Oxford asked for money to support all its students

Top private school pleads with alumni to pay 'rich' Russian students' £44k-a-year fees

A BBC early years guide on the Tiny Happy People webpage has warned parents to "check their bias" if their toddlers only have white friends.

BBC guide tells parents to "check their bias" if their toddlers only have white friends

British volunteer Aiden Aslin is understood to have surrendered in Mariupol along with his unit

Brit fighting for Ukraine 'set to surrender after running out of ammo' in Mariupol

Woke warriors at the Courtauld Gallery have relabelled Édouard Manet's A Bar at the Folies-Bergère, adding a warning about the "unsettling" presence of a man in the background.

Masterpiece given 'woke warning' because of 'unsettling' presence of a man

The Queen and Prince Harry are now both set to publish literature revealing previously-untold royal secrets

Queen gives blessing to revealing 'lockdown' book set to rival Harry's tell-all memoir

Tommy Robinson has been summonsed to court to face contempt proceedings

Tommy Robinson summonsed to face contempt of court proceedings

Members of the public are being urged not to approach Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36

Police hunt Toyota Prius driver after rape of woman in west London

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt (left) has deleted a statement defending fellow Tory Imran Ahmad Khan (right) after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Tory MP resigns from LGBT group over statement defending sex abuser Imran Ahmad Khan

President Zelenskyy's wife Olena has spoken about the war to Vogue

Olena Zelenska 'hasn't seen husband since invasion began' as she opens up about war

James Heappey said Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK

Ukrainian soldiers to be trained on UK soil, armed forces minister confirms

Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby

Britney Spears announces pregnancy after conservatorship that 'stopped her having kids'

Ukraine has accused Russia of dropping "chemical agents" in Mariupol.

'All options on the table': Minister's vow after Russia's 'chemical attack' on Mariupol

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police at the scene

Several people hurt in New York City subway station shooting

A building burns in Kharkiv

Ukraine probes claims poisonous substance was dropped in Mariupol
An anti-Iranian protest

Iran summons Afghan envoy over attack on diplomatic missions

Philippines Landslide

Rescuers look for missing people after deadly landslides in Philippines
Demonstrators in Colombo

Sri Lanka halts debt repayment pending IMF bailout plan

Israel Palestinians

Israeli officer kills Palestinian man who stabbed him

Russia Ukraine

More than 10,000 civilians dead in Mariupol, mayor says

Indonesia rally

Indonesia passes new sexual violence law

Lebanon Explosion

One dead as blast rips through building in Lebanon

Virus Outbreak China

Shanghai eases two-week lockdown and lets some residents out

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares
Cost of living: Emotional caller tells Rachel Reeves he's 'struggling every day'

Cost of living: Emotional caller tells Shadow Chancellor he's 'struggling every day'
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit
Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty
Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs
'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban

'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police