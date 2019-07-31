Man Given Britain's Shortest Jail Sentence Of 50 Minutes

The man was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: PA

The man was told to use his short time in custody to write apology letters for smashing his former partner’s window with a broom.

A judge sent a man into custody for just 50 minutes - which is believed to be Britain's shortest jail sentence.

Bristol Crown Court heard that Shane Jenkins, 23, of Polden Road in Portishead smashed his ex-partner's window with a broom and then escaped from police.

Police called on him at 3.30am, but after shrugging off both Police Inspector Matthew Hawkins and Police Sergeant Holly Edwards he managed to flee.

Mr Jenkins pleaded guilty to escape, assaulting two emergency workers and damaging property.

In his 50 minutes in the cell, Shane Jenkins was given a pen and paper and wrote two letters, which the judge made him read out on his return to court.

In a letter to his former partner, he said: "I'm sorry for breaking your window.

"It was a stupid decision I made, I wasn't thinking straight.

"I hope you can forgive me."

In a letter to the officers he said: "I'm truly sorry for my actions.

"I didn't intend to cause harm, it was a spur of the moment decision."

Judge Lambert handed Jenkins a four-month jail term, suspended for two years.

He was also told to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements as well as an order not to take controlled drugs.