Man hospitalised after 'swallowing poisonous ricin'

4 January 2020, 13:38

File photo: Moor Lane in Wythenshawe has been sealed off
File photo: Moor Lane in Wythenshawe has been sealed off. Picture: PA

Police have sealed off a street and a man has been hospitalised after consuming what is believed to be the poison ricin.

Firefighters wearing hazmat suits were seen at a home in Northern Moor, Wythenshawe, after the man consumed the “unknown substance.”

The man, who is in his 20s, was initially treated at the scene around 9am on Saturday and remains in a stable condition, police said.

"It was established that the man had consumed an, at this time, unknown substance," a GMP spokesman said.

The North West Ambulance Service tweeted that it had taken one person to hospital.

GMP said there is "no wider threat" to the public.

A witness said: "His mother came out shouting in her pyjamas 'Where are they? My f****** son is dying in there. Where the f*** is the ambulance.

"The fire service entered first with those bio and hazmat suits on and pushed a gurney into the house."

A cordon was put in place around Moor Lane, which was closed to traffic.

A GMP spokesman said in a statement: "Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 9am this morning to a report of concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Moor Lane, Northern Moor."

