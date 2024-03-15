Man injured in second crossbow attack in Shoreditch

Two people have been similarly injured in the same area of Shoreditch in the past month. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been shot in the neck with a crossbow in Shoreditch - the second such incident in the area this month.

The man was injured at 7:23pm on Thursday 14 March in Arnold Circus, a well-known local landmark.

Emergency services - including paramedics, a trauma team, and an incident response officer - responded to the attack

“We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

A woman in her 40s was also struck in the head in the same area at 7:44pm on Monday 4 March.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman was injured outside Clifton House, Shoreditch. Picture: Google Images

After the woman was injured, the Metropolitan Police confirmed an investigation was under way and that officers conducted a search of the area.

Further enquiries are taking place but no arrests have been made.

They added the woman's injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The force has not yet said if the incidents are linked.

A local resident previously told LBC he saw someone holding an "unusual object resembling a crossbow with an infrared light" the Friday before the woman was injured.