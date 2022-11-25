Man jailed after crashing into police car and driving wrong way down motorway for THREE miles

By Fran Way

A man had been jailed for two years and banned from driving for four after he crashed into a police car and drove the wrong way down a motorway for three miles.

Gregory Taylor used five different cars to evade police but ran out of luck in August when police tried to stop his BMW in Essex.

35-year-old Taylor was captured on body-worn camera crashing into two cars, including a police car, on the A12 motorway roundabout.

But he made a speedy getaway, leading police on a chase before he took an exit onto the wrong side of the motorway and drove for three miles towards oncoming traffic.

Gregory Taylor was jailed for driving the wrong way down the motorway. Picture: Essex Police

It all came to a head when Taylor crashed into the roadside bushes before he and two passengers abandoned the car and ran away.

Roads policing sergeant Paul Gosling said it was only because of ‘sheer luck’ that Taylor didn’t kill anybody in a serious crash.

When he was arrested police identified him as the same driver of two other cars that had failed to stop for police in July.

Taylor also committed more traffic offences on September 3 when he drove a BMW 1 series over 80mph.

Just two days later he was also caught on CCTV leading a car park, the car was seized because he had no insurance.

Taylor was arrested for a total of 17-road related charges including one count of dangerous driving, four counts of disqualified driving and failing to stop and report a crash.

At Ipswich Crown Court he was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

Sergeant Gosling, who led the investigation said: “Despite Gregory Taylor knowing he was disqualified from driving, he has shown a complete disregard for the safety of all other road users on five occasions.

“Each time he got behind the wheel, he ignored the court’s earlier decision to disqualify him from driving. He exceeded speed limits, drove dangerously and ultimately put other road users at risk from injury by the decisions he made.

“It was through the alertness of other road users taking avoiding actions on the A12, coupled with sheer luck, that there were no serious collisions.

“I want to thank those who came forward and spoke up, supporting our investigation, giving us their evidence and dash cam footage.

“Our vision is to reduce death and serious injuries on the road network. Our Road Policing teams will remain focussed on keeping the road safe and putting those who show no regard for public safety before the court”