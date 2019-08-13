Man Jailed For Sending Offensive E-Mail To Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities

13 August 2019, 17:20

Naz Shah is the Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities
Naz Shah is the Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities. Picture: PA

A man has been jailed for 12 weeks for making racist taunts and threats of violence and accusing an MP of anti-Semitism.

Stewart Hanson, 57, of The Woodlands, Tranmere, sent an offensive e-mail to Bradford West MP Naz Shah.

He accused her of anti-Semitism and of trying to silence the victims of the recent Rotherham child abuse scandal.

He also made racist taunts and threats of violence to Ms Shah and her family in a message to her work account said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Mr Hanson pleaded guilty to one count of sending by public communication an offensive message at Wirral Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail.

The Crown Prosecution Service reminded the court that it was possible to increase an 8 week jail term to take account of the religious hate element of the offending.

Mr Hanson must also pay £300 in compensation to the victim.

