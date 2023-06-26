Shocking moment man launches brutal kicking attack on dog after it makes him spill his takeaway on east London street

Footage shows shocking moment man kicks dog twice after canine knocks his food out of his hand

By Kit Heren

This is the horrifying moment a man starts kicking his dog on the street in east London after it lurched forward, causing him to spill his food.

Footage taken from a doorbell camera shows the man opening his box of food on the street in Bethnal Green when his dog pulls forward, yanking on the lead after it sees something in the distance.

The dog's owner shouts at it and then kicks it twice.

The dog then hits back at the owner while the man continues to shout at it.

A passer-by appears to confront the owner after he kicked the dog.

The man launched a brutal attack on his dog. Picture: Twitter/Paul Benton

The brutal incident took place at around 12.30pm on Thursday, June 22, according to the person to whom the footage belongs.

The RSPCA said they were looking into the shocking attack.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and are currently investigating so are unable to comment further at this time.

"But we would ask anyone with first hand information to contact the RSPCA cruelty line 0300 1234 999 with the reference 01099365."