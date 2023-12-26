Man killed in early hours of Boxing Day in east London, as four people arrested on suspicion of murder

By Kit Heren

A 49-year-old man has been killed in east London, with four people arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Cranwood Street, north of Old Street, at around 3.10am on December 26.

The man was found with stab wounds and died from his injuries.

Inquiries are continuing to inform his next of kin.

Two men, aged 49 and 42, and two women, aged 35 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody and a crime scene is in place, with forensic officers combing the street behind a police cordon. Several forensic vans were parked nearby.

Three bikes could be seen beyond the cordon on the street, with two of them lying in the road.

Another bike has been cordoned off by police against the gates of nearby Moorfields Eye Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD669/26Dec.

It comes after two killings in the local area already in December.

A 41-year-old woman was charged with the murder of her 4-year-old son about two miles away in Montague Road.

Earlier in the month a woman was shot dead in Vine Close and two people were injured.