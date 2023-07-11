Man killed nine-year-old girl Lilia Valutyte as she played in street, as judge hands out indefinite hospital order

11 July 2023, 18:15

Man killed nine-year-old girl Lilia Valutyte as she played in street, jury finds
Man killed nine-year-old girl Lilia Valutyte as she played in street, jury finds. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A man who stabbed nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte in the heart as she played on a Lincolnshire street has been given an indefinite hospital order.

A jury unanimously found Deividas Skebas had stabbed and killed the young girl in the heart in Boston on 28 July.

In a trial of the facts, Lincoln Crown Court heard how Lilia had been playing with a hula hoop outside the shop her mother worked in on Fountain Street, Lincolnshire Town, at the time.

The unanimous decision followed a court decision that Skebas, 23, was unfit to plead or face a conventional trial due to his mental health.

The jury consisting of six men and six women took just 30 minutes to make their decision on Tuesday.

In a trial of the facts, Lincoln Crown Court heard how Lilia had been playing in the street with a hula hoop at the time.
In a trial of the facts, Lincoln Crown Court heard how Lilia had been playing in the street with a hula hoop at the time. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Lincolnshire Police

The court heard how the Lithuanian national had travelled to the UK for a second time from his home country on 20 July last year.

He was seen buying a Sabatier paring knife from high street store Wilko, in Boston town centre, six days later.

Jurors were shown CCTV evidence showing a man running towards the nine-year-old before stabbing her and fleeing.

Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC told the jury: "He thrust the knife straight into her chest and through into her heart."

Read more: People trafficker jailed for more than 12 years - after 39 Vietnamese migrants died in a lorry container

Read more: BBC presenter at centre of explicit pictures scandal faces new claims from separate young person

The court heard how despite the best efforts of attending paramedics and an off-duty police officer, Lilia was pronounced dead at 19:11.

Skebas was arrested two days later, with traces of Lilia's blood found on his grey Calvin Klein T-shirt, the court heard.

The paring knife was later discovered behind a radiator at his home by police.

The 23-year-old was handed an indefinite hospital order, with the judge deeming it was necessary in order to protect the public.

CCTV showed the nine-year-old's killer prior to approaching her as played in street
CCTV showed the nine-year-old's killer prior to approaching her as played in street. Picture: LBC / Lincolnshire Police

Lead investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “This has been a heartbreaking case that has profoundly affected many people, from the officers in force, to the wider community and further afield.

"But mostly, the impact has been felt by Lilia’s family, who approach the one-year anniversary of her death.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family at this exceptionally difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland said he has quit booze

'Why am I enslaved to this drink?': Tom Holland reveals he quit alcohol as he 'couldn't be social' without booze

A plesiosaur skeleton

Fossilised skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to go under the hammer

Israel Politics

Israeli protesters block roads amid anger over plans to overhaul judiciary

Royal Mail workers vote to accept pay deal ending long-running strike action

Royal Mail strike action ends as postal workers vote overwhelmingly to accept pay deal

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks to LBC's Andrew Marr

Nato is 'wasting time' by considering Ukraine's membership during war, former US national security adviser tells LBC

Nato leaders

Ukraine war spurred Nato to revamp its defence plans against Russian attack

Nora Ghaith-Sub Laban is comforted by her family

Israel evicts Palestinian family from home after 45-year legal battle

Breaking
Marius Draghici, 50, (L) was jailed at the Old Bailey after he admitted several counts of manslaughter after 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a lorry container in Grays Essex

People trafficker jailed for more than 12 years - after 39 Vietnamese migrants died in a lorry container

Mabil died of a catastrophic brain injury in June - after she was struck by a BMW while inside her pram

Baby who was killed by car outside hospital was 'in pram' at time of crash, inquest hears

Nato leaders begin crunch summit without Ukrainian leader Vlodymyr Zelenskyy

Nato chief says Ukraine will join 'when allies agree and conditions are met' - after Zelenskyy blasts 'absurd' delay

BBC Headquarters

BBC presenter at centre of explicit pictures scandal faces new claims from separate young person

An expert has offered his theory on the events leading up to the implosion.

‘Like a horror movie’: Titan victims would have known fate one minute before sub popped like ‘balloon’, expert says

Search efforts are to continue for missing Émile today.

Fears missing French boy, 2, is dead and his body hidden after crash with 'car or tractor'

Joe found love with Emma five years after his accident

Man who underwent first face and double hand transplant has found love years after surgery

Luke Skelton has been jailed for four years.

Man, 20, wanted ‘full-on racial war’ jailed over plot to bomb Newcastle police station

The AirBnb is believed to be in London

American tourist shocked to find London Airbnb is just a 'large-ish' bathroom with a bed in it

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mount Everest

Six dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes in Nepal

Election 2024 Super Tuesday

Trump lawyers seek to delay trial over hoarding classified documents

Lithuania NATO Summit

Zelensky criticises ‘absurd’ lack of timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Carrie and Boris Johnson have welcome their third child- a son named Frank.

Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of third child - a boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson
Residents have been told to keep windows closed due to deadly toxic gas

Volcano erupts 20 miles from Iceland's main airport triggering warning for 'life-threatening toxic gas'
Things are going to get worse before they get better

Ten more days of rain: Met Office reveals exact date sunshine will return to UK

The foundation has been the subject of controversy recently.

What's happened to Captain Tom Moore's Foundation? Full story behind inquiry and planning permission row
Nato leaders begin crunch summit without Ukrainian leader Vlodymyr Zelenskyy

Smiling Nato leaders begin crunch summit after absent Zelenskyy blasts allies for 'absurd' membership timeframe
Two of Aretha Franklin's attended court to try and settle a dispute about the late singer's will.

Aretha Franklin’s sons fight over will found under sofa in battle about late singer’s $18m estate
Tim Davie says he has not spoken to the unnamed presenter

Met Police asks BBC to pause presenter investigation as they 'continue assessment'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit