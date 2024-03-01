Man rushes down London street with jumper on fire before shocked onlookers rush to his aid

1 March 2024, 10:10 | Updated: 1 March 2024, 10:22

The man rushed down the street in West London on fire before bystanders managed to extinguish the flames
The man rushed down the street in West London on fire before bystanders managed to extinguish the flames. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Londoners rushed to the aid of a man who was filmed running down a street on fire.

The man was taken to hospital after the incident on Thursday.

He was running down Edgware Road with his jumper on fire before he collapsed to the ground at the the junction with Connaught Street in West London.

The flames were taking hold but a group of people managed to beat the flames down using jackets.

In shocking footage too disturbing to publish, the man moans in pain before dropping to his knees in an attempt to put out the fire.

Embers fall to the ground as he curls up and members of the public rush to help, with one person using his own jacket to beat the flames.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A Met police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 7pm on Wednesday, 28 February by LAS to reports of a man on fire in Edgware Road at the junction with Connaught Street. before being taken to a major trauma centre.

“He was taken to hospital. His condition is not being treated as life-threatening.

“The circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.”

