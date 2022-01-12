Man uses hammer to smash controversial Ariel and Prospero statue by abuser Eric Gill

A man has been seen smashing a statue with a hammer in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been seen using a hammer to smash the controversial Ariel and Prospero statue in central London, which was sculpted by abuser Eric Gill.

Videos on social media show the man attacking the statue outside of the BBC's Broadcasting House in Westminster on Wednesday.

The man appears to repeatedly strike the statue with a hammer, with bits of stone flying off.

He can be heard shouting: "War paedo protectors".

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 4.15pm to Broadcasting House in Portland Street, where a man had used a ladder to reach the 10ft tall figures above the front entrance.

The building has been cordoned off and London Ambulance Service paramedics have also arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Officers attended and remain on scene attempting to engage with the man.

"Another man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage."

The man is believed to be attacking the statue in protest over the sculptor, Eric Gill, who is said to have sexually abused two of his daughters.

Gill, who died in Uxbridge in 1940, revealed in his personal diaries that he sexually abused his daughters and his family dog.

The statue, which was sculpted by Gill, was installed in 1933, according to the BBC.

A biography on the Tate museum website said: "His religious views and subject matter contrast with his sexual behaviour, including his erotic art, and (as mentioned in his own diaries) his extramarital affairs and sexual abuse of his daughters, sisters and dog."

Nearly 2,500 people have previously signed a petition demanding the removal of the sculpture on the website of political activist group 38 Degrees.

A spokeswoman for the BBC declined to comment.

The incident comes in the wake of the Colston Four case - which saw a jury clear four people of criminal damage after they pulled down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century figure was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 2020, before being rolled into the water.

The four people responsible were acquitted on January 5 following an 11-day trial at the Old Bailey.