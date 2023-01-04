Man 'snatches £60 dropped by four year old boy during trip to toy shop with his mum' just after Christmas

Police released this image of the man. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

By Will Taylor

A man made off with £60 when a four-year-old boy dropped it at a toy shop, leading police to start a CCTV appeal.

The child was visiting Smyths Toys in Ipswich with his mother when he dropped the money by accident.

An unknown man is thought to have picked it up and police would like to speak to him about what happened.

Suffolk Constabulary has released a CCTV still as officers investigate.

The theft happened at Anglia Retail Park in Bury Road between 11.30am and 12pm on December 27.

Anyone who recognises the man can contact police using reference 37/81201/22 by calling 101 or using the force's website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.