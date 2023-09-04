Man in his 20s stabbed to death in broad daylight on Brixton's Angell Town estate

Police set up a crime scene in Morrison Road, Brixton after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man in his early 20s has been stabbed to death in Brixton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to Morrison Road shortly after midday on Monday after reports of a stabbing at the Angell Town estate.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and found him with serious stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite their attempts to save him.

Read more: Police probe Roy Keane 'headbutt' incident after heated row with fan at Arsenal v Man Utd game

The Met is investigating the attack and a crime scene is up. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use Twitter quoting reference CAD3184/04SEP.

It comes as two men were arrested over a separate stabbing in North London just days prior.

Yahye Ahmed, 23, was stabbed to death in Axminster Road, Islington on August 30.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: "These arrests overnight are a significant development and we are keeping Yahye's family informed.

"I would still encourage anyone who has information, or who witnessed the events of that morning to contact police."