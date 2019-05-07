Man Who Terrorised Cabin Crew Before Trying To Open Plane Door Jailed

Lynton Bryan refused to take his seat and scared passengers. Picture: GMP

A man, who terrorised cabin crew before trying to open the door of a plane, has been jailed for one year and 10 months.

Lynton Bryan of Oldham pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment of an aircraft and passengers after a flight to Turkey in June 2018.

Terrifyingly Bryan even pulled the assistance handle of the exit door, after forcefully banging on the door to the cockpit.

A court heard that Bryan became increasingly volatile, terrorising crew and passengers by following them around the plane, making aggressive gestures and shouting loudly.

Throughout the entirety of the flight, he accused staff of being racist, becoming extremely more menacing with both his speech and his actions.

The 35-year-old even refused to sit down when the plane was landing, in a move which police said endangered not only himself, but the safety of the plane.

Lynton Bryan refused to take his seat and scared passengers. Picture: GMP

Police said that Bryan frightened holiday goers who should have been excited at the start of their trip.

DC Howarth of Manchester Airport police said that with so many witnesses to the incident Bryan was unable to deny his" vicious and repulsive actions.

“However oblivious he seemed to be to the fright and alarm he was causing people on that flight, he now has time to think about that and nothing else as he remains firmly grounded for the next 22 months," DC Howarth said.

Bryan was sentenced to 18 months for endangering and four months for being drunk on an aircraft.