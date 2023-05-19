Furious passer-by throws female eco-activist to the ground, rips banners and smashes phones as group hold up traffic

The man shoving over the woman. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A frustrated man threw a Just Stop Oil protester onto the ground as the group protested by walking slowly down a central London street on Friday.

A video posted to social media shows the man approaching the protesters as they walked down Mansell Street near the Tower of London.

He then snatches the banners out of the protesters' hands, before shoving the woman on to the ground.

The angry passer-by appeared to snatch a phone from one of the campaigners and throw it away, as he tries to push the other demonstrators out of the way of traffic.

Meanwhile, the woman picks herself up and goes to sit on the pavement.

Warning: the below video contains swearing

As expected, an angry motorist floors a Just Stop Oil protester. It’s why it’s important for the police to remove these selfish protesters before the public deal with them. pic.twitter.com/TVxc9IssNo — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 19, 2023

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson from Just Stop Oil said they understood how "frustrating" it can be to be disrupted.

"We understand how frustrating it can be to be disrupted, however, as of this morning 13 people are dead and 13,000 people have had to be evacuated from their homes in Italy, due to six months worth of rain falling in a day and a half," the spokesperson said.

"A quarter of a million people are currently homeless in Somalia due to extreme flooding, despite the country experiencing its worst drought in 40 years.

"The disruption we are seeing on British streets is nothing compared to the disruption wrought if we do not stop licensing new oil, gas and coal."

A Just Stop Oil activist being arrested. Picture: Alamy

Just Stop Oil demands an end to all new fossil fuel projects.

The group has been holding a string of "slow march" protests in recent weeks, as Met Police say they have used 3,900 officer shifts to deal with the public disruptions.

Activists are also conducting slow marches in Parliament Square every Saturday, vowing to continue "until we win".

On Wednesday Just Stop Oil protesters were thrown out of a Commons inquiry in Parliament looking into how protests were policed during King Charles's Coronation.

A small group of activists were removed from a Home Affairs Select Committee's meeting on Wednesday as they disrupted the hearing.

An activist remonstrating with a police officer. Picture: Alamy

Five had been arrested on the day of the Coronation, their group said.

Dr Kush Baker, 33, one of the activists who was removed, began to read a prepared statement which read: "We, as supporters of Just Stop Oil, are here today because our democracy is under threat" – at which point he was removed.