Man United break silence after Antony's ex-girlfriend accuses him of headbutting her and damaging breast implant

Antony has been accused of being violent to his ex Gabriela Cavallin, claims he vehemently denies. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Will Taylor

Manchester United are "taking seriously" domestic abuse allegations made against their star forward Antony.

The Brazil winger has been dropped by the national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers after a series of accusations were made by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin since January.

The social media influencer alleges he headbutted her and punched her in the chest, damaging a silicone breast implant, and has complained to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Antony, 23, who signed for Man Utd in the summer of 2022 for £85m, denies her claims.

The club broke its silence on the claims after Brazil dropped him, saying on Wednesday: "Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

"Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

Antony denies the allegations. Picture: Alamy

"As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

He has made 31 appearances for the Red Devils since she began making her accusations.

Cavallin, speaking to Brazilian website UOL, said he headbutted her in a hotel room in Manchester on January 15, cutting her head, and said he also punched her in the chest.

That damaged a breast implant which forced her to have corrective surgery in Brazil, she claims.

Antony also threw a glass at her in May, leaving her with a cut finger as she moved to protect herself, and then he took away her passport, she said.

Gabriela Cavallin has made serious accusations against her ex-partner Antony. Picture: Social media

She told Sao Paulo police he physically and verbally abused her while she was pregnant during a holiday to Brazil in June 2022 and has made a separate complaint to GMP.

Antony - whose full name is Antony Matheus dos Santos - said he would defend himself in an Instagram post this week.

"From the beginning I have treated this matter with seriousness and respect, providing the necessary clarifications before the police authority," he wrote.

"However, I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.

Antony says he vehemently denies the claims. Picture: Alamy

"My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal insults from both sides, but I never committed any physical aggression.

"Therefore, I come to vehemently deny the accusations made and inform you that I remain at the entire disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify whatever is necessary.

"I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence."

It comes after Antony's Man Utd teammate Mason Greenwood left on loan to Spanish side Getafe.

He had faced attempted rape and assault charges after images and videos were posted online but the case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution service.