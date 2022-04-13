Breaking News

New York subway shooting suspect arrested after 30-hour manhunt

New York Police Department have arrested Frank R James after the shooting on the city's subway. Picture: NYPD

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been arrested over yesterday's subway shooting in New York, where 10 people were shot and more than 23 injured.

At least 23 people were injured in Tuesday's subway shooting when a gunman set off smoke grenades in a crowded subway carriage before firing 33 shots with a 9mm handgun.

Frank James, 62, has been taken into custody in Manhattan, a law enforcement official has said.

He was reportedly apprehended by police while walking the streets of lower Manhattan, following a 30-hour manhunt.

In a press conference, police said they received an anonymous tip that James was in a McDonalds.

When officers arrived he was no longer inside the premises, but was apprehended a short while later when officers scoured the streets.

James, who police initially described as a "person of interest," was declared the sole suspect on Wednesday.

The scene of the shooting in New York. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

Officials are not linking the incident to terrorism and they are continuing to investigate potential motives.

Authorities have been examining social media videos in which James decried the US as a racist place, away in violence, and rallied against New York city's mayor, Eric Adams.

Five gunshot victims remain in a critical condition but all ten of the wounded are expected to survive. At least a dozen others have been treated for smoke inhalation.

The suspected gunman was linked to the attack through a rented U-Haul van, officials said.

The key to the van, rented in Philadelphia, was found at the scene.

This story is being updated