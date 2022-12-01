Man who gave his dog 'worst beating ever seen' as punishment for going to the toilet inside walks free from court

Matthew Hurst stamped on his dog Congo. Picture: RSPCA

By Fran Way

A man who gave his dog the 'worst beating' an RSPCA inspector has ever seen as a punishment for going to the toilet on the floor has been spared jail.

Matthew Hurst, 23, savagely beat his black bulldog Congo after he went to the toilet inside the house.

Hurst was caught on video stamping on him around 15 times with 'great force' while shouting 'what are you doing' to the innocent animal.

Picture of Congo. Picture: RSPCA

The video, which was sent to the RSPCA in April by a member of the public, also captured him grabbing Congo's head and needlessly slamming it onto the floor.

Inspectors at the animal welfare charity were left shocked after watching and Ryan King described it as the worst case he's ever seen.

He said: “The video showed a man sitting on the sofa, watching a black bull breed dog either urinating and defecating on the floor.

“The man then stands and proceeds to stamp on the dog with his foot around fifteen times with great force, shouting ‘what are you doing’.

“He reaches down to the dog, which is now lying on the floor, grabs it by the head and slams the dog onto the floor again with great force several times.

“This is the worst beating I have ever seen during my three years as an RSPCA inspector.”

Screenshot from footage of Matthew Hurst slamming his dogs head into the ground. Picture: RSPCA

Congo was taken to the RSPCA animal hospital and he had 21 blunt force blows to his abdomen, chest and head.

Luckily, he did not have any catastrophic injuries.

However, he was scared, in a lot of pain and distressed after the beatings.

He will now be given a safe and loving home by the RSPCA.

Hurst, of Wigan, was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

At Wigan Magistrates’ Court on November 17 he was disqualified from owning an animal for 10 years and given a jail term of 16-weeks suspended for 12 months.

He will now have to take 20 hours of rehabilitation acvtivity,. carry out 120 hours of unapid work and pay £2,558 in court costs and a £120 victim surcharge.