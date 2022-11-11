Hapless 'cat burglar': man who grabbed keys through cat-flap before sneaking in the back door jailed

Daniel Meade was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court
Daniel Meade was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

A burglar who grabbed the keys through the cat-flap of a house and grabbed some keys before sneaking in the back door has been locked up.

Daniel Meade, of Upper Rainham Road in Havering, east London, was sentenced to three years in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 27, after pleading guilty to burglary.

Meade, 43, walked up to a house in Dagenham on August 27, snuck down a side path and climbed through a bush, before reaching in through a cat-flap and grabbing a set of keys.

Meade then unlocked the back door and went in, stealing a handbag, some perfume and some toy figurines.

The victim was not at home but was tracking Meade on CCTV. She called the police, who found the burglar quickly, and he was arrested and soon charged.

PC Adam Sparrow, east area command unit, said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim who was not at home but was able to see him via CCTV.

"She called us and we were quickly on scene to arrest him. Meade has a long history of offending, including burglary offences.

"Many burglaries are opportunistic, as is the case here.

"I would advise Londoners to keep storage of their personal items well out of sight and reach of any thieves, as well as investing in deterrents such as lighting and CCTV - the availability of which left Meade with no choice but to plead guilty here."

