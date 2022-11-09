Man who missed his dad's funeral because of Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 said he will 'never, ever forgive' them for taking away final goodbye

9 November 2022, 18:59

Tony Bambury spoke on ITV Meridian about missing his father's funeral due to the protests on the M25
Tony Bambury spoke on ITV Meridian about missing his father's funeral due to the protests on the M25. Picture: ITV Meridian
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A grieving man has said he was forced to miss his father’s funeral after Just Stop Oil protestors blocked the M25.

Tony Bambury described the heart-breaking call to his mother yesterday morning to say he wouldn’t be able to make it in time for the funeral as he was sat in gridlock.

He was travelling from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire to the funeral in Pitsea but when activists climbed up onto overhead gantries on the M25 in the early hours of the morning, he made a sharp turn down the backroutes which were then rammed with cars doing the same.

Speaking to the BBC and ITV Meridian he said he would ‘never, ever’ forgive the protestors for taking away his last change to say goodbye to his dad.

READ MORE:'Arrested for doing my job': LBC's Charlotte Lynch tells of being held in a cell while covering M25 protest

READ MORE: 'It's vital journalists do their job freely', says Sunak as probe launched into arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch

He said: “I was actually due to be a pullbearer on my father’s coffin along with my son and we both got that taken away from us.

“There was a sense of how dare they, how dare they have the lack of forethought.

“To say ‘I’ll tell you what we’re going to do, we’re going to block these roads and be damned everybody else’.

“By doing this, the civil disruption you don’t raise people to your cause, you actually alienate yourselves on this.

“There’s nothing we couldn’t done but someone that I don’t know has taken that ability for me to say farewell to my father away from me and I actually said a few choice words, as I mentioned, on their Twitter page but nothing’s come back saying ‘we’re so terribly sorry for what happened’, and if they did I would tell them to stick it where the sun don’t shine because frankly there’s nothing these people can say to make it any better in my eyes and I will never, ever forgive these people for what they have done to me.”

Another man missed the birth of his child this week too, according to the Daily Mail. The man said: “My wife gave birth yesterday afternoon, she was alone whilst I was stuck on the M25 desperately trying to reach the hospital. Unforgivable, I totally sympathise with your cause but I’m disgusted with what you deem the right way to highlight it’.

Just Stop Oil hasn't directly replied to Tony's comments on social media but in a statement warned that the protests will continue 'every day and anywhere'.

Just Stop Oil climbed M25 gantries again. Picture: Just Stop Oil
Just Stop Oil climbed M25 gantries again. Picture: Just Stop Oil. Picture: Just Stop Oil

They said: "This is not a one-day event, expect us every day and anywhere."This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project."Our supporters will be returning today, tomorrow and the next day, and the next day after that, and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police at the scene in Harrow on the Hill

Triple stabbing at Harrow on the Hill station in north west London

Kate gave a little boy her poppy during a royal outing

Kate Middleton gives boy her poppy in sweet moment during visit to London children's centre

Breaking
Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest

Arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch at scene of eco-protest 'in retrospect not necessary,' police admit

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Digger driver ‘rammed into house and car in Wales before driving to McDonald’s and ordering burger meal’

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: When is it and which lines will be affected?

Simon Lingard went to fight in Ukraine

'Real life hero': Family pays tribute to Brit ex special forces soldier killed fighting Russians in Ukraine

The surgeons recreated the woman's nose on her arm, and grew bio-material on it before transplanting it onto her face

Woman has nose grown on her arm before having it successfully transplanted onto her face

Kerrod Frahm is accused of failing to get his son Tristian help

Father charged with manslaughter 'after ignoring son's snakebite and going to bed before boy died'

Nurses have voted to go on strike

Hundreds of thousands of nurses to go on strike at the end of the year over pay dispute

The comb's text has been deciphered by researchers

Oldest legible sentence written by the first people ever to use an alphabet is deciphered by academics

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs on Wednesday

Facebook parent company Meta lays off 11,000 employees, including as many as 650 in the UK

Rishi Sunak has admitted he regrets hiring Sir Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak admits he 'regrets' appointing Gavin Williamson, after minister resigns amid bullying allegations

Rishi Sunak believes press should be able to report "freely" on the protests

'It's vital journalists do their job freely', says Sunak as probe launched into arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch

Exclusive
Charlotte Lynch has spoken out after being arrested while covering a Just Stop Oil protest

'Arrested for doing my job': LBC's Charlotte Lynch tells of being held in a cell while covering M25 protest

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are considering a 'stealth tax raid' on ordinary workers

Sunak and Hunt 'planning the unthinkable' with 'stealth tax raid on ordinary workers'

A man has been detained after Charles and Camilla were egged in York

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla pelted with eggs: XR activist hauled away by police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Hancock gets covered in liquid and bugs while crawling through a burrow

Watch: Screaming Matt Hancock squeals and squirms in his first I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial
Made.com has been bought by Next

Made.com goes bust, with 400 jobs axed at beleaguered furniture seller

Fl Lt Green has been dismissed from the Red Arrows

Red Arrows pilot sacked after top guns hit with bullying, sexual harassment and misogyny scandal
Danielle Jones (L), Stuart Campbell (R) and her parents

Uncle who abducted and murdered his teenage niece and refuses to reveal where he dumped her body given parole hearing
The Democrats have had a number of victories, whilst Trump could be set to go head-to-head with DeSantis for the Republican nomination

Trump's Republican red wave fails to materialise in US midterm elections as rival wins race in Florida
Robber Lindell Angell launched a brutal attack on his victim for the watch

Shocking moment robber knocks man out before ripping £145,000 watch from his arm in central London
Storm Nicole is set to hit the Bahamas on Wednesday

Storm Nicole set to hit the Bahamas as a hurricane, with fear for people still living in flimsy motorhomes
A police officer has been injured after eco activists returned to the motorway

Officer hit and injured after lorries crash with police bike as eco mob causes havoc on M25 again
'Completely wrong for journalists to be arrested': Minister hits out at cops after LBC reporter nicked covering Just Stop Oil

'She shouldn't be arrested for doing her job': Minister blasts cops who nicked LBC reporter covering Just Stop Oil
The Democrats have taken Pennsylvania - but the Republicans are expecting to take control of the House of Representatives

Democrats take key Senate battleground seat of Pennsylvania as Republicans close in on House of Representatives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape
James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'
‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari’s callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns
James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest
Alan Shearer and Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit
Gavin tea party

‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Bulling allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'unwelcome distraction', Education Secretary says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit