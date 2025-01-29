Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

A fire outside Manchester City's stadium. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A fire broke out at Manchester City's stadium on Wednesday night ahead of a Champions League clash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The blaze broke out in a merchandise stand shortly before 6pm, close to where Pep Guardiola's City team had been due to enter the stadium at around 6.30pm.

Supporters had gathered in the area for a pre-match entertainment show which included on-stage interviews with January signings Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

The show had already begun with women's players Rebecca Knaak and Aemu Oyama on stage at the time of the fire.

The event was suspended as flames took hold of the stand and stewards moved fans away before fire services arrived on the scene.

Read more: Fire breaks out on plane in South Korea with 170 passengers onboard

Read more: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 'breaks up with wife of 30 years'

A closer look at the fire at the #ManCity Merchandise stand at the Etihad Stadium. 😳 pic.twitter.com/L3Xm0OEvOt — City HQ (@City_HQs) January 29, 2025

The area was quickly evacuated by stewards and security staff and a fire engine was on the scene within minutes.

The fire soon appeared to be brought under control.

It was announced at 6.22pm that the stadium was open and fans could enter but three entrance gates inside the cordoned-off area close to the scene of the fire were still closed.

The remainder of the pre-match show was cancelled.

A club statement read: "Manchester City FC can confirm that there has been a fire in one of the outside merchandise kiosks, located near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand.

"Emergency services are present at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished.

Flames engulf a merchandise stall outside the Etihad Stadium. Picture: Getty

"The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been cancelled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival.

"All entrances are open, and fans can move around the Etihad Stadium as per usual. Thank you for your cooperation.

"We can confirm that tonight's match will kick off at 8pm as originally planned. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Etihad Stadium for tonight's match."