Breaking News

'You are our angel': Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals death of baby boy

18 April 2022, 19:50 | Updated: 18 April 2022, 20:31

The footballer announced the news online. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his newborn son has died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footballer and his partner, Georgina Rodriquez, issued a statement online, saying his death is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel".

It said: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.'We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel.

"We will always love you."

The official Manchester United account tweeted: "Your pain is our pain, Cristiano.

"Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

The announcement comes after Ronaldo scored his second hat trick of the season in a game against Norwich on Saturday.

The couple announced they were expecting twins in October 2021. 

They already have a daughter together, who was born in 2017.

Ronaldo also has an older son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, who are four.

