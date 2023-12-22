Manchester United slapped with 1/5 food hygiene rating after serving corporate guests 'raw chicken'

The rating has been downgraded from five to one. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Manchester United have been slapped with a 1/5 food hygiene rating after 'serving guests with raw chicken at a corporate event'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The club must now make "major improvement" before it receives a more positive rating, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

A spokesperson for Trafford Council said: "We can confirm that the hygiene rating for Old Trafford (Manchester United) has been downgraded from five to one.

"This follows a food hygiene investigation following an incident where undercooked food was served at an event on November 21."

Manchester United have said they will appeal the rating, MailOnline reports.

Old Trafford. Picture: Getty

The Premier League club were given the rating after allegedly serving corporate guests with 'raw chicken' at an event at Old Trafford.

The mishap promoted Manchester United to launch an internal investigation after hearing several guests had 'become ill'.

Read More: Former Manchester United star convicted of fraud after paying £50 for dead person's blue badge

Read More: David and Victoria Beckham’s conversion plans for £12m Cotswold estate approved despite locals’ fury

Manchester United were reportedly still in the process of determining exactly when the incident happened.

LBC has contacted the club for more information.