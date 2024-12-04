Manchester United star backed by teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag' as Premier League LGBT row deepens

4 December 2024, 14:06

The defender was backed by his teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag'.
The defender was backed by his teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag'.

By Josef Al Shemary

Manchester United players scrapped plans to wear jackets that support the LGBTQ+ community after star defender Mazraoui refused to wear one.





Players refused to wear the rainbow-coloured Adidas jackets in support of the LGBTQ+ community after defender Noussair Mazraoui refused to join the initiative.

Man United players were supposed to wear the pride-themed jackets during the warmup of their Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday.

The club has worn rainbow-themed jerseys and jackets for the last two years in support for ther Rainbow Laces campaign.

This year, United were only planning to walk out in the jackets, but abandoned those plans after Morroco international Noussair Mazraoui told teammates he did not want to wear the outfit due to his Muslim faith.

The team decided to back Mazraoui, 27, in not wearing the jackets, so that he would not be seen to be the only one refusing to wear it.





The Athletic reports that not everyone in the dressing room agreed with this decision.

In a statement released today, Manchester United said the club 'welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community'.

It added: “We are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion.”

“We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters' club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination.”

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club's position.”

The Athletic also reports that Adidas, whose sponsorship with the club is worth £900m over a 10-year period, was disappointed with the move.

The Rainbow Devils supporters club was 'disappointed'
The Rainbow Devils supporters club was 'disappointed'.

Manchester United's LGBT fan group Rainbow Devils issued a response this morning, saying they were 'disappointed' in the summer signing.

In a post on X, the group wrote: “As part of this year's Rainbow Laces campaign, Rainbow Devils worked closely with - and had great support from - Manchester United and the Fan Engagement team.

It continued: “On this latter occasion, which was United's official Rainbow Laces game, the players were due to wear specially designed jackets pre-match to mark the occasion. Shortly before the game, Rainbow Devils was informed that these jackets would not be worn.

“The reason being that one of the matchday squad had refused to wear the jacket on the grounds of their personally held beliefs. Therefore, to maintain the team ethos and togetherness, none of the players would be wearing them.

"This was obviously a great disappointment to Rainbow Devils, but also to all those who had worked hard at the club to deliver this event.”

It comes after another LGBTQ+ row in the Premier League, regarding the rainbow captain’s armband worn by team captains in support of the Rainbow Laces campaign.

On Tuesday, Crystal Palace defender and England international received a 'formal reprimand' by the Football Association (FA) after scrawling a message on his match armband.

The captain's arm band worn by Marc Guehi.
The captain's arm band worn by Marc Guehi.

Marc Guehi, 24, wrote ‘I love Jesus’ on his rainbow captain’s armband during Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Guehi and Crystal Palace have been issued with a 'formal reprimand' over the incident, but the FA will not issue a charge.

The same day, Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy, a practicing Muslim, did not wear the rainbow armband for religious reasons.

Ipswich Town made statement highlighting its commitment to “being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone,”





It continued: "At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain's armband due to his religious beliefs.

The Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign was introduced in 2013 to promote equality, diversity and LGBTQ+ acceptance in sport.

In addition to armbands, stadiums are kitted out with rainbow corner flags, ball plinths and handshake boards during the two weeks.

Captains are not obliged to wear the rainbow armband, and can make the decision to do so themselves.

