Mandy Moore tells critics to 'Kindly F OFF' after being slammed for sharing her in-laws' Los Angeles fire relief fundraiser

Mandy said that "everyone [she knows] lost everything" in the wildfires which are sweeping across LA. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The US actress and singer Mandy Moore has responded to backlash from critics who asked if she was financially helping her in-laws, after she shared their Los Angeles fire relief fundraiser on social media.

The 40-year-old was among those who lost part of her home in the second largest Eaton fire, which also saw her children's school burnt down.

Popular restaurants were also "levelled" in the nearly 14,000 acre fire which burned down in Altadena.

While revealing the extent of the damage to her home and neighbourhood on Instagram, Moore posted a GoFundMe page for her brother and sister-in-law whose home was destroyed by the flames.

She wrote: "My brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire.

"With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever.

"Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living.

"It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild."

The initial campaign tried to raise £49,000 but has since raised over £163,000 for the couple.

But the star faced backlash for sharing the campaign, with critics stating the star should donate her own money before sharing speculated figures for her net worth online.

Updating the caption on the post, Moore wrote: "And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic.

"Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them.

"We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."

Moore also shared the damage wreaked by the wildfires to her own home on Instagram.

"Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact," she wrote.

"We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone."

She also posted a video of her neighbourhood whilst her family evacuated, where she said she was "in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost".

Among those affected by the wildfires was her This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia, who lost the home he shared with his wife Jarah Mariano who is due to give birth imminently.

The 47-year-old said: "It's not lost on me, life imitating art."

He was referencing the fate of his character in This Is Us, who suffers from smoke inhalation after his home burns down.