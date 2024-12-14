Breaking News

Founder of high street chain Mango dies in freak accident after he 'fell down 150m ravine' while hiking

Isak Andic, founder of high street chain Mango, has died in a freak hiking accident near Barcelona, the brand says. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Isak Andic, founder of high street chain Mango, has died in a freak hiking accident near Barcelona, the brand says.

Spanish media reported that the 71-year-old fell down a ravine when hiking with his son in Catalonia.

El Pais, a local newspaper, said that the Turkish-born businessman plunged down a 150m ravine in the Monteserrat mountains.

An emergency response was launched at 1pm local time, with helicopters assisting in the search.

A statement from Mango read: "It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our Non-Executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday."

The statement added: "His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he has always and at all times conveyed to the entire organization.

His departure leaves a huge void, but we are all, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfill, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would be proud."

The message was signed off by the current CEO of Mango, Toni Ruiz.