Police hunt attacker after woman stabbed in London's Hyde Park

25 July 2021, 22:38 | Updated: 25 July 2021, 22:54

The incident happened at Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park (stock photo)
The incident happened at Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park (stock photo). Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police are hunting an attacker after a woman was stabbed in London's Hyde Park.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an attack at Speaker’s Corner on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Footage shared on social media shows someone dressed in black approaching a woman wearing a Charlie Hebdo T-shirt.

The woman is later seen with a bloodied head clutching her right hand close to her body as she is helped into a police van by officers who were nearby.

The Metropolitan Police described it as "a very distressing incident" for the victim.

The force said officers were called on Sunday at just after 3.30pm to reports that a woman had been assaulted.

The woman had a minor slash injury to her head and was treated by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to a central London hospital.

Her injuries are not life-threatening, police added.

A knife was recovered nearby.

Officers based in Westminster are working with the specialist Metropolitan Police unit which patrols the royal parks to investigate and to try and find the person responsible.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley, of the Central West Command Unit which covers policing in Westminster, said: "This was clearly a very distressing incident for the woman involved and officers have spent time with her, whilst she was being treated for her injury, to get an account of what happened.

"We know that this assault was witnessed by a number of people, many of whom captured it on their phones.

"I would ask them, if they have not already done so, to contact police.

"We remain in the early stages of our investigation and are working hard to trace the person responsible.

"I would ask people not to speculate on the motive for the attack until we have established the full facts."

An attack at the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo by Islamic extremists killed 12 people in January 2015.

The magazine had published a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

