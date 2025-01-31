Manhunt for ex-QPR and Cardiff footballer, 44, as police recall him to prison

Leonne Jeanne. Picture: South Wales Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched a manhunt for a 44-year-old former footballer who has been recalled to prison.

Leonne Jeanne, 44, has been "recalled to prison" by South Wales Police.

The former football star, who began his career with Queens Park Rangers before joining Cardiff City, was convicted of dangerous driving in 2019 after driving 100mph in a police chase.

It was on the same road where his son, Rafel, was found dead after a horror car crash.

He was later sent to prison for breaching his curfew.

The 44-year-old was last seen in public two years ago for his son's funeral.

He was allowed out on day release and seen wearing handcuffs and flanked by prison guards.

The fresh appeal from police said: "Leonne Jeanne. Age: 44. From Cardiff. Recalled to Prison. Give reference 2500002271."

It is unclear why he is currently wanted by police.

In 2015, Jeanne was jailed for 30 months for his involvement in a plot to supply cocaine.

During the trial, a judge told him: "You are a great disappointment to many people.

"You wasted your talent and turned from an honest, athletic man to a common criminal.

"You've been ruined by drugs. References show you have the capacity for reform."