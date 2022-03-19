Breaking News

Manhunt launched in murder probe after death of student, 19, at London flats

19 March 2022, 22:36 | Updated: 19 March 2022, 23:00

Call 999 immediately if you see Maher Maaroufe, 22.
Call 999 immediately if you see Maher Maaroufe, 22. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

Police have named a man they want to find following the suspected murder of a 19-year-old student in London.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, is being sought by police after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell.

Police said early indications suggest the victim, a student at City, University of London, had been in a relationship with Maaroufe and they had been together Friday evening.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, is known to travel and has links across London. He is also known to travel to Cambridgeshire.

Anyone who sees Maaroufe should not approach him but call 999 immediately, the Met Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “The woman's family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers in the days and months ahead. My thoughts and that of my team are with them at this terribly difficult time.

The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where a investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old woman.
The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where a investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old woman. Picture: Alamy

“We believe the victim is a student who was studying at City, University of London.

“Early indications so far suggest that the victim had been in a relationship with Maaroufe and that they had been together that evening.

“Urgent enquiries to locate Maaroufe are ongoing and I urge him to attend a police station immediately. Anyone who has information that can help police must do the right thing and please call us now.”

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a woman injured at a residential property in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at around 5.10am on Saturday.

Officers found the teenager suffering from serious injuries and despite treatment from the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where a investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old woman.
The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where a investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old woman. Picture: Alamy

One witness reported seeing a heavy police presence at Arbour House, a Unite student accommodation building on Sebastian Street.

Chief Inspector Adam Instone, from the Met Police's Central North Command Unit, said: “Arbour House is student accommodation, and I know there will be great sadness and deep concern among local people and the student community. I share their sadness and their concerns. And I can assure them that a thorough homicide investigation is under way, led by skilled and experienced detectives who will work tirelessly to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. Local people will also see additional police in the area. If you have any concerns about safety in and around Clerkenwell, please speak with those officers.”

Information as to Maaroufe's whereabouts can be given to police officers via 101 or @MetCC and quote CAD 1252/19MAR22, or Op Worlington.

