Manslaughter arrest after two XL Bully dogs attack and kill a man outside a house near a Primary School

A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, after a man died after being bitten by two dogs. Picture: Alamy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after two XL Bully dogs attacked and killed a man outside a house in Stonnall, Staffordshire.

The 30-year-old man from Litchfield had been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury.

Police said today that he has been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after an injection was given by a vet.

The dog attack, which took place in the village of Stonnall, led to a local primary school being put into lockdown.

Local reports suggest the dogs in question may be XL bullys that were already known in the area as being dangerous.

A source told LBC passers-by tried to help but the dogs had savaged the man’s neck and he could not be saved.

Paramedics were called to Main Street, Stonall in Walsall at 3.12pm yesterday. Multiple medics and the Midland Air Ambulance attended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement today that crews were unable to save the victim and that 'nothing more could be done' for him when he arrived at hospital.

Police outside a flat in Stonnall, Staffordshire, yesterday. The victim of the dog attack has died. Picture: Alamy

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment. Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.”

A 63-year-old local resident and dog walker said she saw the air ambulance land in a local park and said the centre of the village had been shut.

"We are all a bit shook-up," she said.

"As dog walkers here, we all know each other. When we realised that something horrific had happened we all spoke to each other and nobody knew who it was," she added.

Some children were unable to leave a nearby school as police rushed to the scene yesterday. Nearby St Peter’s Primary Academy was placed on lockdown with schoolchildren prevented from leaving.

Superintendent Tracy Meir said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this horrendous dog attack. We are continuing to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Detectives continue to investigate and we have taken statements, viewed CCTV and carried out house-to-house enquiries in the local area but are keen to speak to anyone with information.”