'Many thousands' of redundancies predicted as furlough tapers off

1 August 2021, 00:01

One in five firms plan on letting staff go in response to Sunday's furlough policy change
One in five firms plan on letting staff go in response to Sunday's furlough policy change. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

"Many thousands" of redundancies are being predicted as furlough support tapers off this weekend.

A survey found one in five firms plan on letting staff go in response to Sunday's policy change.

Employers will now be asked to contribute 20% towards the salaries of those whose wages are currently being subsidised by the state.

READ MORE: Number of people on furlough lowest since pandemic began

READ MORE: Furlough scheme starts winding down amid warnings over UK's recovery

The furlough scheme has seen staff whose jobs have been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic guaranteed 80% of their salaries - to a limit - from the Government.

The support is slowly being made less generous as the Treasury prepares to end the scheme by October.

In July, employers had to pick up 10% of their employees' salaries, while Government support dropped from 80% to 70%.

Starting on Sunday, this will be reduced further to 60%, with employers picking up 20% of the furlough pay in August and September.

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) is warning the latest reduction in furlough aid will lead to thousands of job losses and is calling on ministers to ensure those impacted can retrain.

Official data shows that 1.9 million people were still furloughed by the end of June, a reduction from 2.4 million a month earlier.

HM Revenue and Customs data released last week stated that those in the 65 or over age band made up the highest proportion of staff still on furlough, raising concerns some older workers could find it hard to source new employment, the chamber said.

Jane Gratton, head of people policy at BCC, said: "Today's changes to the furlough scheme will likely result in many thousands of people being released back into the labour market, as employers who are still struggling to recover from the recession are forced to make redundancies and cuts to working hours.

"With widespread skills shortages across the economy, some will find new jobs where their skills are in demand, while others will need to retrain for opportunities in a different sector.

"Whether furloughed workers are returning to the workplace or the wider labour market, it is crucial that employers and the Government give them the support and training they need to be re-engaged and productive.

"Alongside rapid retraining opportunities, Government should extend the Kickstart scheme into 2022, and expand it to enable older workers to gain new skills and experience."

Out of 250 businesses with employees still on furlough, 18% told the chamber they were likely to make staff redundant in response to being asked to contribute up to 20% of their furloughed staff's wages.

A quarter said they would aim to reduce hours or move staff to part-time working patterns.

In better news for the British workforce, almost 40% said the change would have no impact on the business.

The number of people on furlough has been dropping since January when 5.1 million workers were stuck at home.

But going into July, more than one in four employers still had some of their staff on furlough.

Unless these staff are made redundant or brought back to work, keeping them on furlough through the month will cost businesses millions of pounds.

The chamber's research took place between July 5 to 23, with businesses that contributed having at least one staff member on furlough at the time, a spokesman said.

A government spokesman said: "Our Plan for Jobs is working, and has supported the livelihoods of workers throughout the pandemic with two million fewer people expected to become unemployed than forecast last year.

"We deliberately went long with our support, with furlough in place all the way through to the end of September, and three million workers coming off the scheme since March.

"As the economy rebounds, it's right that furlough support is tapered, so that we can focus support elsewhere.

"We've always been clear that it's not possible to save every job, but our Plan for Jobs is helping people of all ages find the skills they need to get back into work, including thorough the Restart Scheme, the sector-based work academy programme, and our Job Entry Targeted Support scheme."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands offering incentives

Discounted cab rides and meals offered as incentives to get Covid jab
The incident occurred during an event at Brands Hatch on Saturday afternoon

Volunteer marshal dies in crash during Brands Hatch race

The police officer suffered a broken leg and concussion

Police officer left with serious injuries after being hit by e-scooter rider in London
Performers from Circus Extreme watch as Rhiannon Alexander, 34 from Bradford, recieves a vaccinatio

Circus and London vaccine festival aimed at boosting jab uptake in England
Protesters hold up a banner which reads 'freedom' in French during a demonstration in Paris (Adrienne Surprenant/AP)

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

Wiildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey (AP Photo)

Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

Sir Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab
Paramedic: Pregnant women would get jabbed 'in a heartbeat' if they saw frontline

Paramedic urges pregnant women to reject misinformation and get the Covid jab
James O'Brien on stop and search: 'I take all my opinions from people of colour'

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police
Vegans could dodge 'no jab no job' rules, says employment lawyer

Vegans could dodge 'no jab no job' rules amid 'discrimination' concerns
'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London