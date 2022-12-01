Bouncer, 33, who killed Brit heiress girlfriend in Switzerland has 18-year sentence increased after appeal

Once Schatzle serves his sentence he will be deported and unable to enter Switzerland for 14 years. Picture: Anna Reed

By Asher McShane

A bouncer who strangled his British girlfriend and claimed she died in a sex game gone wrong has had his sentence increased after launching an appeal.

Marc Schatzle, 33, was locked up for 18 years in October 2021 for the murder of Anna Reed, 22. Anna was found dead in their luxury hotel room in Lugano, Switzerland three years ago.

He launched an appeal trying to have his conviction changed to manslaughter but a Swiss court of appeal increased his jail term by six months.

A spokesman said: “The reasoning will be given at a later date but from the evidence heard in the appeal they decided a longer sentence was warranted.”

After his sentence is finished he will be deported and banned from entering Switzerland for 14 years.

Schatzle said at his appeal: “What happened was an accident, I never wanted Anna’s death.

“I didn’t do what the prosecution says, it was just a banal accident, I accept I inadvertently caused her death.”

The bouncer claimed Anna died when he wrapped a towel round her throat during sex in the bathroom of their five-star hotel La Palme au Lac in Locarno in April 2019.

At the appeal prosecutor Petra Canonica Alexakis said Schatzle saying he had been “lying for three years and his claims of an ‘accident and sex game tragically gone wrong’ were unfounded.

She said: “He is a killer and the first trial confirmed this."