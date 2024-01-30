Marcus Rashford ‘disciplined’ after ‘going for night out in Belfast before calling in sick for training’

By Asher McShane

Marcus Rashford downed drinks on a long night out in Belfast before calling in sick for training the next day, it has been reported.

The footballer, 26, who received an MBC for his work to battle food poverty, spent 12 hours in bars in Belfast after travelling there to see a pal.

He rang in sick for training and was fined £650,000 - two weeks’ wages - by Manchester United.

United said in a statement on Monday: "Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

A waitress who joined him on his night out told The Sun: “I’m not surprised he missed training the next day given how late he got to bed and how much he’d had to drink. He must’ve known he wasn’t going to be in any fit state to play football.”

Sarah Adair, 30, said they had a ‘weird’ night out which ended with her putting him in bed after he dropped ‘huge wads of cash on the floor’.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag appears to want to close the matter down quickly.

Rashford reported ill for United’s training session at Carrington on Friday. The Sun claims the United star wax drinking before eventually going to bed around 3am.

Rashford will be available for selection for United's Premier League trip to Wolves on Thursday.

A source told The Sun: “Marcus accepts his standards have fallen well short of what is expected.”

Former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton said: "Rashford hasn't helped himself.

"I think he'll outlast Ten Hag but this can't go on. Something has to give. He's shown he has no respect for Ten Hag or his team-mates. I think it's appalling.

"Everyone knows the line. This isn't his first misdemeanour. Why does he keep poking Ten Hag like this?"