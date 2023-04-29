Fiance found dead after being hunted for Marelle Sturrock's suspected murder had 'chilling' nickname for her

Yates gave his partner a chilling nickname. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

The dead fiancé suspected of murdering his wife-to-be Marelle Sturrock in Scotland gave her a "chilling" nickname.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Yates, 36, was hunted by police over the death of his 29-week pregnant partner, whose baby did not survive.

Ms Sturrock, a primary school teacher and aspiring actress, was found at their flat in Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday.

Police found Yates' body on Thursday, at Mugdock Country reservoir north of the city, and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Read more: Body found at reservoir after death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock confirmed as her fiance

As cops try to piece together what happened, it has emerged Yates gave Ms Sturrock, 35, the nickname "Luthien", an apparent reference to The Lord of the Rings books.

"Big shout out to Marelle, my very own Luthien," he wrote on Facebook.

In the saga, Luthien is an elf who falls in love with the man Beren, who appears in a world-building legend to the main story.

Beren is killed at one point during the legend, and Luthien dies of grief for her lover.

Marelle's unborn baby did not survive. Picture: Social media

Yates was obsessed with Lord of the Rings and swords. Picture: Facebook

According to the Daily Record, Yates' friends confirmed he was obsessed with The Lord of the Rings and swords.

"David absolutely loved Lord of the Rings and it was clear to see. He named his pet after a character from the books and films and he came up with a nickname for Marelle from the stories," one said.

"Nobody really saw any problem with it but the fact that the Luthien character was involved in this strange double death is chilling."

Read more: 'It's a travesty': Sister of banker punched to death in London blasts killer's short sentence as thousands back review

In one post on social media, he holds up a Lord of the Rings sword, which Ms Sturrock joked in a comment was what happens when he is left at home on his own.

The couple also had a dog named after Swamwise Gamgee, a key character from the story.

Sister Sarah Sturrock said on social media: "I just can't take this in. They were so happy. Marelle was looking forward to her baby."

Yates described Marelle as his "Luthien". Picture: Social media

Neighbours were shocked at the death of Ms Sturrock and said the two were "lovely" and "happy".

Police were sent to their flat after a "concern for person" call.

After Ms Sturrock died, they began searching for Yates at the reservoir.

His white Seat Ateca was found parked up there.

Yates was also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he listed experience in local theatre through school and university.

One of the last productions he starred in was "Dr. Morrison film" in 2013, according to his profile.

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

Police found Yates's body at Mugdock reservoir. Picture: Alamy

In a video posted to social media, Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Tributes including flowers and children's toys were left at Ms Sturrock's flat.

Sandwood Primary, where she taught, said: "It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."