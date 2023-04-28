Body found at reservoir after death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock confirmed as her fiance

28 April 2023, 16:22

The body has been confirmed as David Yates's
The body has been confirmed as David Yates's. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A body found in a Scottish reservoir is the fiance of murdered pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, police have confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Detectives said it is David Yates, 36, who they were hunting for over the death of his partner.

The unborn baby of of 29-week pregnant aspiring actress Marelle, who was found dead at her flat in Glasgow, did not survive.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Friday: "The body of a man recovered yesterday following searches of Mugdock Reservoir has now been formally identified as 36-year-old David Yates.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates
Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates. Picture: Facebook
Tributes including children's toys were left at the flat
Tributes including children's toys were left at the flat. Picture: LBC

"Yates was wanted in connection with the murder of his partner Marelle Sturrock. The 35-year-old was found dead at her home on Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday, 25 April, 2023.

"An investigation remains ongoing, however, there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in her death.

"Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course. Officers continue to provide specialist support to both families at this incredibly difficult time."

David Yates, 36, was being treated as a missing person after his partner Marelle, 35, was discovered dead in the Glasgow flat they shared together.

She was found on Tuesday morning at the home in Jura Street after a "concern for person" call.

Notes were left to the teacher
Notes were left to the teacher. Picture: LBC

Police were searching woodland and a reservoir for the missing fiance.

Police said Yates' vehicle, a white Seat Ateca was found at Mugdock Country Park, Milngavie - about nine miles from their home - on Tuesday. They have continued to search the area for Ms Sturrock's partner since.

He was last seen on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

Tributes including flower bouquets, teddy bears and messages from pupils were left outside Marelle's home.

One note, written in children's handwriting, said: "Thank you for everything you've done for me."

"I will miss you loads," said another, saying it was from a pupil at Sandwood Primary, where Marelle taught.

Police continue to search Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
Police continue to search Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock. Picture: Alamy

Police search Mugdock Country park near Glasgow for dead woman's fiance

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a school teacher at Sandwood Primary and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Yates was also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he listed experience in local theatre through school and university.

Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: Global Player

One of the last productions he starred in was 'Dr. Morrison film' in 2013, according to his profile. He also appeared in Rapunzel's Prince in Glasgow.

David Yates is a missing person
David Yates is a missing person. Picture: Facebook

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead
Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead. Picture: Facebook
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home. Picture: social media

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David
Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David. Picture: social media

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said previously: "We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

"Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.

"Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area."

