'Treasure that photo!': Marelle Sturrock's sister shares poignant bridesmaid picture as fiancé manhunt continues

Marelle Sturrock's sister Clare shared the heartbreaking new photo online. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A heartbreaking new photo of Marelle Sturrock, whose body was found in her flat on Tuesday, has been shared online - as police continue to hunt her missing fiancé.

Marelle, 35, was discovered at her home in the Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call.

Police Scotland have since launched an investigation, treating her death as suspicious, while also launching a manhunt for her missing fiancé David Yates.

Tributes for the budding actress and singer have been pouring in online, including from her sister Clare.

In a poignant post on Facebook, Clare shared a picture of Marelle as a bridesmaid at her wedding.

A number of well-wishers have commented below the photo, offering their condolences to the Sturrock family.

Lee Fox wrote: "Keep those precious memories close, thinking of you all and sending you strength."

Allison Reid commented: "Absolutely gorgeous. There's no words Clare, thinking of you all, such a devastating loss."

Clare Sturrock shared the photo online. Picture: Facebook

Clare's partner, Evan Center, shared his own tribute. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, Clare's husband Evan Center changed his Facebook profile picture to an image of him with Marelle, where they are smiling together at a concert.

More than one hundred well-wishers have sent in likes and tributes below. Pam Miller wrote: "You’ve all been constantly in my thoughts. So terribly sorry for your loss."

Gillian Smith added: "Thinking off you all. Dreadful! Treasure that photo!"

After discovering Marelle's body, officers sealed off parts of Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie, which is around nine miles away, as they continue to search for Mr Yates.

It is understood that the couple lived together in their flat in Glasgow and had been engaged for some time.

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a school teacher at Sandwood Primary and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Police search Mugdock Country park near Glasgow for dead woman's fiance

Mr Yates is also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he lists experience in local theatre through school and university.

One of the last productions he starred in was 'Dr. Morrison film' in 2013, according to his profile. He also appeared in Rapunzel's Prince in Glasgow.

Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates. Picture: Facebook

David Yates is a missing person. Picture: Facebook

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead. Picture: Facebook

Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home. Picture: social media

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David. Picture: social media

Police have sought to reassure the public as the manhunt for Marelle's missing fiancé continues.

Detective chief inspector Cheryl Kelly said: "A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues.

"Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues."

She added that they did not believe there is any risk to the wider public.