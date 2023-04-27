'Treasure that photo!': Marelle Sturrock's sister shares poignant bridesmaid picture as fiancé manhunt continues

27 April 2023, 12:27 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 12:39

Marelle Sturrock's sister Clare shared the heartbreaking new photo online
Marelle Sturrock's sister Clare shared the heartbreaking new photo online. Picture: Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A heartbreaking new photo of Marelle Sturrock, whose body was found in her flat on Tuesday, has been shared online - as police continue to hunt her missing fiancé.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marelle, 35, was discovered at her home in the Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call.

Police Scotland have since launched an investigation, treating her death as suspicious, while also launching a manhunt for her missing fiancé David Yates.

Tributes for the budding actress and singer have been pouring in online, including from her sister Clare.

In a poignant post on Facebook, Clare shared a picture of Marelle as a bridesmaid at her wedding.

Read More: Manhunt for fiancé of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, after her body was found in Glasgow flat

A number of well-wishers have commented below the photo, offering their condolences to the Sturrock family.

Lee Fox wrote: "Keep those precious memories close, thinking of you all and sending you strength."

Allison Reid commented: "Absolutely gorgeous. There's no words Clare, thinking of you all, such a devastating loss."

Clare Sturrock shared the photo online
Clare Sturrock shared the photo online. Picture: Facebook
Clare's partner, Evan Center, shared his own tribute
Clare's partner, Evan Center, shared his own tribute. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, Clare's husband Evan Center changed his Facebook profile picture to an image of him with Marelle, where they are smiling together at a concert.

More than one hundred well-wishers have sent in likes and tributes below. Pam Miller wrote: "You’ve all been constantly in my thoughts. So terribly sorry for your loss."

Gillian Smith added: "Thinking off you all. Dreadful! Treasure that photo!"

Read More: Heartbreaking final photo of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, found dead at home as police hunt begins

After discovering Marelle's body, officers sealed off parts of Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie, which is around nine miles away, as they continue to search for Mr Yates.

It is understood that the couple lived together in their flat in Glasgow and had been engaged for some time.

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a school teacher at Sandwood Primary and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Police search Mugdock Country park near Glasgow for dead woman's fiance

Read More: Heartfelt tributes to 'kind and wonderful' pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock found dead at home, as police hunt fiancé

Mr Yates is also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he lists experience in local theatre through school and university.

One of the last productions he starred in was 'Dr. Morrison film' in 2013, according to his profile. He also appeared in Rapunzel's Prince in Glasgow.

Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: Global Player
Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates
Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates. Picture: Facebook
David Yates is a missing person
David Yates is a missing person. Picture: Facebook

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead
Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead. Picture: Facebook
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home. Picture: social media

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David
Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David. Picture: social media

Police have sought to reassure the public as the manhunt for Marelle's missing fiancé continues.

Detective chief inspector Cheryl Kelly said: "A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues.

"Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues."

She added that they did not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jennifer McLellan

British woman describes her family's 'terrifying' dash for Sudan escape amid hail of bullets

A house hit in recent fighting Is seen in Khartoum, Sudan

Fighters rampage in Darfur city despite Sudan truce

King Charles wearing a black suit and waving alongside the Diamond Jubilee Coach which he has chosen for his coronation day

Why King Charles III broke tradition and chose Diamond Jubilee Coach for coronation procession

Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on April 13

Guardsman spoke of ‘murder’ and may still possess secrets, prosecutors say

Firebomb attack victims "lucky to be alive” as police treat East London arson as transphobic hate crime

Firebomb victims 'lucky to be alive' as police treat East London arson attack as transphobic hate crime

Tom Daley's husband appeared in court on Thursday

Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial after denying assault charge following 'attack on woman in nightclub'

Heavily pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her Glasgow home. Police are searching woodland for her fiance

Police scour woodland and reservoir in hunt for fiancé of teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead at Glasgow flat

Lupita and Carmen Andrade are 22-year-old conjoined twins.

Conjoined twins share a pelvis, vagina and a liver – but one has a boyfriend and the other is asexual

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court

Russia denies visit to American reporter in visa retaliation

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, meets Pope Francis at The Vatican

Ukraine wants Pope to help get children back from Russia

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen gives a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice

Nurses' strike in England to be cut short by one day, judge rules

Caitlyn Scott-Lee was found dead at the school

Parents' touching tribute to nature-loving girl, 16, found dead at £44,000 boarding school, as first pictures released

The drone was found just outside Moscow

Ukraine 'tried to assassinate Putin using drone loaded with explosives' but it crashed miles from target

A Chinese coastguard ship blocks Philippine coastguard boat BRP Malapascua

Chinese coastguard ship blocks Philippine patrol boat near disputed shoal

Ya Ya, a giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, eats bamboo

China welcomes Ya Ya the panda home after 20 years abroad

Exclusive
Marelle Sturrock was an aspiring singer

Watch budding singer Marelle Sturrock's heart-rending performance of 9 Crimes, as pregnant teacher found dead at home

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles III waving alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Take That where his Coronation Concert will happen

Who is performing at King Charles's Coronation Concert? And who declined?

Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law has claimed her daughter is the reason he became prime minister.

Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law insists her daughter ‘made him Prime Minister’

Ron DeSantis

Florida’s governor DeSantis says Disney’s legal case is political

Jeremy Vine shared the explosive footage to his Twitter account

'Vine you p****!': Jeremy Vine shares explosive exchange with foul-mouthed delivery man on cycle to work
Police rescued the man from the burning car

Moment police rescue 84-year-old driver from burning car after he refused to stop driving

A worker takes a break by a newly installed air conditioner unit outside an apartment in Madrid

Spain swelters in ‘unbearable’ heatwave as drought drives up olive oil prices

A man cleans debris of a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan

Reported fighting in Sudan’s Darfur mars fragile truce

Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Will Camilla be crowned Queen after King Charles's Coronation?

King Charles's Coronation will be reflective of today as he makes important changes to royal traditions

King Charles’s Coronation guide: Start time, where to watch it and ceremony details revealed
Teachers regret the strike, the NEU chief has said

Teachers 'regret' disruptive strikes, union boss says, as tens of thousands walk out on Thursday in pay dispute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has been given a starring role in the Coronation

Princess Anne to get special job in King Charles' coronation as reward for 'loyalty and unwavering devotion to duty'
Prince Andrew was 'euphoric' after his Newsnight interview, according to one of the producers

The Queen knew Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview was a 'car crash' straight away - but he was 'euphoric'
One email from the palace shows the Queen approved threatening News International with legal action

The Queen 'agreed to threaten legal action over phone hacking claims', Prince Harry court documents show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit