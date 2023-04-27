Heartfelt tributes to 'kind and wonderful' pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock found dead at home, as police hunt fiancé

Neighbours paid tribute to Marelle Sturrock. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

Friends, neighbours and parents have paid tribute to Marelle Sturrock, a heavily pregnant teacher who was found dead at home in Glasgow.

Ms Sturrock, 35, was discovered at her home in Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call. No arrests have been made, and officers are now searching for her fiancé David Yates in a nearby country park.

Neighbours reminisced about their relationship with Ms Sturrock, with one saying: "We have nothing but nice things to say about Marelle and her partner."

Alex Collie told the Daily Record: "They were both lovely people and very nice neighbours to have.

Marelle Sturrock and missing David Yates. Picture: Facebook

"Marelle was six and a half months pregnant and seemed really happy. They were often out in the garden and her partner played the guitar out there a lot too.

"They were always chatty and friendly. It’s awful what’s happened."

Another neighbour, said Ms Sturrock was pleasant and friendly, adding: "She would never pass you without saying hello.

Marelle Sturrock and David Yates. Picture: Facebook

"She was just a really pleasant woman, her partner came across the same. I’m sure she was due her baby in July and seemed really happy.

"We couldn’t believe it when we heard what happened. It’s really sad."

Ms Sturrock was a teacher at Sandwood primary school in south-east Glasgow, where parents were full of praise.

Ms Sturrock with friends. Picture: Facebook

One parent said: "My daughter's favourite teacher from primary school, such a kind and wonderful teacher. So sad. My love to all the family and all the staff at Sandwood Primary."

A second wrote: "Absolutely heartbreaking, such a beautiful soul. Thank you for teaching our children."

A third person said: "Our community are in mourning for this beautiful soul. Thinking of all family, friends and Miss Sturrock's pupils at Sandwood Primary at this devastating time."

Others were sad that Ms Sturrock never got the chance to bring up her own baby.

Mugdock Country Park, near Milngavie, Glasgow, where police are hunting for David Yates. Picture: Alamy

One person said: "She taught our children picked them up when they fell encouraged them and taught them to believe in themselves, It's devastating she never got the chance to do the same with her own wee baby."

Another message read: "That’s what kills us as mothers we know she’s would have been the best mum in the world.

"The love she’s had for our kids. Can’t imagine what the family going through."

A third person said: "Absolutely heartbreaking, the loss of two precious lives."

After discovering Marelle's body, officers sealed off parts of Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie, which is around nine miles away from the couple's home, as they searched for Mr Yates.

Marelle Sturrock. Picture: Facebook

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

"Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.

"Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.Detectives confirmed the death of the mum-to-be is being treated as linked to the missing person search.