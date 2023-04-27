Prisoner convicted of Russell murders hopes Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield's confession to crime will see him freed

27 April 2023, 00:07 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 00:37

Stone (bottom right) hopes Bellfield's confession will see him freed
Stone (bottom right) hopes Bellfield's confession will see him freed. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man jailed for life for murdering a mother and her daughter hopes a new confession from Milly Dowler killer Levi Bellfield will get him released.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Stone was imprisoned for the hammer attack on Lin and Megan Russell in Chillenden, Kent, in 1996.

The 62-year-old claims Bellfield's confession contains information only the killer could have known.

The details are with the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which has examined Stone's conviction since 2017.

Speaking from maximum security HMP Frankland in County Durham, he said: "I've been in prison for 26 years for a crime I did not commit.

Read more: Serial killer Levi Bellfield 'confesses to murder' of student who disappeared 24 years ago

"I know that he did those murders. He's just revealed some information recently that's come to me through lawyers. It's information that he would only know if he had done it."

Lin Russell, 45, was tied up, blindfolded and beaten with a hammer along with daughters Josie, nine, and Megan, six.

Bellfield reportedly confessed to the hammer murders
Bellfield reportedly confessed to the hammer murders. Picture: Alamy

Josie survived but suffered life-threatening head injuries, though she recovered and makes textile landscapes.

Stone, a former heroin addict with robbery, GBH and assault convictions, was sentenced to life after two trials and he failed to appeal it.

Read more: Double child killer Colin Pitchfork must stay in jail and Levi Bellfield shouldn't get prison wedding, says Keir Starmer

He had allegedly confessed to an inmate while in prison in Canterbury, having been arrested a year after the Russell murders.

He told the Mirror: "[Bellfield's] crimes have hurt a lot of people, not just the people he murdered and their families. Other people have been blamed."

His defence team has submitted a four page written confession from Bellfield, 54, made in February last year.

Lin and Megan Russell were killed in 1996
Lin and Megan Russell were killed in 1996. Picture: Handout

He said he wore bright yellow gloves during the attack and threw the hammer in the Thames. Two witnesses allegedly said they saw him at the scene.

However, Bellfield later denied being involved, and the CCRC later was reported to be on the verge of finding that there was no forensic evidence connecting him to the killings.

The CCRC said: "This case is currently under review and no final decision has yet been reached on the application."

Bellfield, who was jailed for life, killed Milly Dowler, 13, in Surrey in 2002. He also murdered Marsha McDonnell, 19, in west London, and took the life of Amelie Delagrange, 22, a French student, the year after.

He tried to murder Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.

Stone was convicted of the Russell murders
Stone was convicted of the Russell murders. Picture: PA

It was reported this week that he has confessed to the murder of Elizabeth Chau, a student who vanished from Ealing, west London, in 1999.

Solicitor Theresa Clark was handed the confession last month. She said: "I have passed it to the police. He is likely to be interviewed under caution."

Stone said: "From my point of view I think [Bellfield has] lived with a lot of stuff...for a long time. I think it's built up and he wants to get it off his chest."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flights out of Sudan could continue even if the ceasefire doesn't hold

Sudan evacuations 'could continue if ceasefire collapses' as Germany lashes out at UK for holding up rescue mission

Prisoners are being targeted by Muslim gangs, a report has found

Muslim gangs tell inmates 'convert or get hurt' and offer 'protection' to new prisoners if they take up Islam

A Russian fighter jet has burst into flames and before crashing down into a lake in a north-western region of Russia bordering Finland, state media reports.

Fresh embarrassment for Putin as Russian warplane bursts into flames and 'crashes into frozen lake'

Schoolchildren defended the royal during their visit to Liverpool

'He's our king': Chanting schoolchildren drown out protesters as Charles and Camilla visit Liverpool

1,500 items belonging late Queen singer Freddie Mercury's are going to auction, including handwritten lyrics, stage costumes and a Picasso portrait.

Hammer to Fall: Freddie Mercury's personal treasures including stage costumes and handwritten lyrics up for auction

Suella Braverman wanted powers to rapidly deport illegal migrants

Controversial new powers to kick out illegal migrants in bid to stop small boat crossings backed by MPs

The man died in the street in Brentford

Ten people arrested on suspicion of murder as man dies after 'break in' in West London

Andrew Marr has said that Robert Jenrick's speech in the Commons today was "one of the most hard-edged speeches on immigration any serving minister has ever made", but his doom-laden claims are refuted by the evidence.

Andrew Marr: Jenrick's doom-laden claims about the effects of migration are refuted by the evidence

Chris Pincher is standing down

Chris Pincher to step down at next election after 'groping' controversy led to Boris Johnson's downfall

Rubia Daniels who has been fixing up three houses she bought in Italy for just €3

‘It's a big task': Mum who bought three houses in Italy for just €3 finishes developing first home after four years

The first minister designate has announced she will attend the King's coronation next month.

‘I’m committed to advancing peace’: Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill reveals she will attend King Charles’s coronation

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died aged 82

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin dies aged 82

Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person

Heartbreaking final photo of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, found dead at home as police hunt begins

The bullet got stuck in the woman's clitoris

Woman shot in the clitoris by stray bullet while sitting in the living room at home, in 'unique case'

Over one million emergency food parcels were given to children over the past year, according to figures from the UK's largest food-bank provider.

Over one million emergency food parcels handed out to children for first time amid soaring grocery prices

Carl Hart and Nyle Creegan

Thug who robbed man at knifepoint told victim he was 'lucky to work for a living' rather than 'having to steal'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (left) has said he "can't remember" any racism or misogynistic behaviour during his three-decades long career in policing.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley 'can't remember any sexism or racism' during 30-year police career
Stephen Shanks, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday after completing the London Marathon.

'A loving husband and soulmate': London marathon runner dies 'out of the blue' while travelling home from race
RAF veteran Simon Nellist mauled to death in incident officially classed as 'provoked incident'

Shark attack that killed British tourist officially classed as 'provoked incident'

Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Tory party

Andrew Bridgen expelled from Conservative Party after comparing Covid jabs to Holocaust

The motorist was ignored by the passing officer

'Officer, please help me get to work!': Policeman ignores begging motorist as eco-zealots Just Stop Oil block road
Joe Calzaghe's ex faces jail for alleged smuggling

Joe Calzaghe's ex facing jail for smuggling £5 million of drug money into Dubai stuffed into luggage
Routine check-ups, fillings and root canal have all gone up in price

NHS dentist charges in England rise by 8.5% - see how much more you'll pay for each treatment
The couple split after Jelle Fresen was diagnosed with cancer

Teacher who dumped boyfriend after cancer diagnosis ran 'virtual marathon' instead of real course amid safety fears
Getaway driver Paul Russell jailed for 22 months for helping Thomas Cashman after he killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Fury as getaway driver who helped Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer will get new id after serving 22 month sentence
Harry has 'no idea' where he will sit for the King's coronation service

Prince Harry 'still in the dark' over seating plan on his flying visit to the UK for King Charles' Coronation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is said to have been surprised by the claims

Prince William was 'completely unaware Prince Harry planned to reveal phone hacking payout until it was made public'
Harry's witness statement was published on Tuesday

Harry claims he was blocked in getting apology from Rupert Murdoch 'to ensure Charles would be accepted as King'
Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows' behind other royals at coronation, insider claims

Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit