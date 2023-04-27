Manhunt for fiancé of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, after her body was found in Glasgow flat

27 April 2023, 07:53 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 08:44

Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person
Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person. Picture: Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Police are hunting for the missing fiancé of a heavily-pregnant teacher, who was found dead at her home in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered at her home in Craigton area of the city after police received a "concern for person" call.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation, confirming that the death is being treated as suspicious.

They are also looking for Ms Sturrock's partner, who is missing, David Yates.

Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates
Marelle Sturrock and her partner David Yates. Picture: Facebook

After discovering Marelle's body, officers sealed off parts of Mugdock Country Park in Milngavie, which is around nine miles away, as they searched for Mr Yates.

It is understood that the couple lived together.

Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: Global Player

Read More: Thug who robbed man at knifepoint told victim he was 'lucky to work for a living' rather than 'having to steal'

Read More: Top Tory's daughter-in-law admits killing police chief with his own gun in Belize

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a school teacher at Sandwood Primary and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Mr Yates is also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he lists experience in local theatre through school and university.

One of the last productions he starred in was 'Dr. Morrison film' in 2013, according to his profile. He also appeared in Rapunzel's Prince in Glasgow.

David Yates is a missing person
David Yates is a missing person. Picture: Facebook

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yates said he wasn't committed to the band and wanted different things, such as a puppy and a family.

Marelle's friends had shared a photo on Facebook of her looking happy at a meal, smiling with her pals, just hours before she was found dead.

Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead
Friends shared this image shut hours before she was found dead. Picture: Facebook
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home. Picture: social media

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David
Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David. Picture: social media

Read More: Moment British jet intercepts Russian spy plane caught on camera as it flew over Europe

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

Detectives confirmed the death of the mum-to-be is being treated as linked to the missing person search.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cherry blossom and flowers in Glasgow's Victoria park

May bank holiday weekend will see ‘19C heat’ and there’s a good weather forecast for King Charles’ Coronation too

Trans activists protested the film screening

Trans critical film shut down, with Edinburgh University raising 'fears for safety' as activists block off entrances

Princess Anne has been given a starring role in the Coronation

Princess Anne to get special job in King Charles' coronation as reward for 'loyalty and unwavering devotion to duty'

Wycombe Abbey School is an all-girls school based in Buckinghamshire.

Teenage girl, 16, found dead at £44,000 elite boarding school in ‘wooded area close to playing field’

Prince Andrew was 'euphoric' after his Newsnight interview, according to one of the producers

The Queen knew Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview was a 'car crash' straight away - but he was 'euphoric'

Glenique Frank said she has not cheated but apologised for entering in the female category

Trans athlete who ran in female category at London Marathon offers to return medal after beating nearly 14,000 women

One email from the palace shows the Queen approved threatening News International with legal action

The Queen 'agreed to threaten legal action over phone hacking claims', Prince Harry court documents show

Flights out of Sudan could continue even if the ceasefire doesn't hold

Sudan evacuations 'could continue if ceasefire collapses' as Germany lashes out at UK for holding up rescue mission

Stone (bottom right) hopes Bellfield's confession will see him freed

Serial killer Levi Bellfield 'signs letter confessing to notorious double murder of Lin and Megan Russell'

Prisoners are being targeted by Muslim gangs, a report has found

Muslim gangs tell inmates 'convert or get hurt' and offer 'protection' to new prisoners if they take up Islam

A Russian fighter jet has burst into flames and before crashing down into a lake in a north-western region of Russia bordering Finland, state media reports.

Fresh embarrassment for Putin as Russian warplane bursts into flames and 'crashes into frozen lake'

Schoolchildren defended the royal during their visit to Liverpool

'He's our king': Chanting schoolchildren drown out protesters as Charles and Camilla visit Liverpool

1,500 items belonging late Queen singer Freddie Mercury's are going to auction, including handwritten lyrics, stage costumes and a Picasso portrait.

Hammer to Fall: Freddie Mercury's personal treasures including stage costumes and handwritten lyrics up for auction

Suella Braverman wanted powers to rapidly deport illegal migrants

Controversial new powers to kick out illegal migrants in bid to stop small boat crossings backed by MPs

The man died in the street in Brentford

Ten people arrested on suspicion of murder as man dies after 'break in' in West London

Andrew Marr has said that Robert Jenrick's speech in the Commons today was "one of the most hard-edged speeches on immigration any serving minister has ever made", but his doom-laden claims are refuted by the evidence.

Andrew Marr: Jenrick's doom-laden claims about the effects of migration are refuted by the evidence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Pincher is standing down

Chris Pincher to step down at next election after 'groping' controversy led to Boris Johnson's downfall
Rubia Daniels who has been fixing up three houses she bought in Italy for just €3

‘It's a big task': Mum who bought three houses in Italy for just €3 finishes developing first home after four years
The first minister designate has announced she will attend the King's coronation next month.

‘I’m committed to advancing peace’: Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill reveals she will attend King Charles’s coronation
Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died aged 82

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin dies aged 82

Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person

Heartbreaking final photo of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, found dead at home as police hunt begins
The bullet got stuck in the woman's clitoris

Woman shot in the clitoris by stray bullet while sitting in the living room at home, in 'unique case'
Over one million emergency food parcels were given to children over the past year, according to figures from the UK's largest food-bank provider.

Over one million emergency food parcels handed out to children for first time amid soaring grocery prices
Carl Hart and Nyle Creegan

Thug who robbed man at knifepoint told victim he was 'lucky to work for a living' rather than 'having to steal'
Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (left) has said he "can't remember" any racism or misogynistic behaviour during his three-decades long career in policing.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley 'can't remember any sexism or racism' during 30-year police career
Stephen Shanks, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday after completing the London Marathon.

'A loving husband and soulmate': London marathon runner dies 'out of the blue' while travelling home from race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has 'no idea' where he will sit for the King's coronation service

Prince Harry 'still in the dark' over seating plan on his flying visit to the UK for King Charles' Coronation
Prince William is said to have been surprised by the claims

Prince William was 'completely unaware Prince Harry planned to reveal phone hacking payout until it was made public'
Harry's witness statement was published on Tuesday

Harry claims he was blocked in getting apology from Rupert Murdoch 'to ensure Charles would be accepted as King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit